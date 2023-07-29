Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an intriguing fixture at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Atletico Madrid finished in third place in the La Liga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of K-League XI in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, won the treble last season and have been in emphatic form over the past year. The Cityzens edged Bayern Munich by a 2-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive record against Atletico Madrid and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

The two matches between these two teams have witnessed only one goal, with Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net in a UEFA Champions League fixture in April last year.

Manchester City scored an impressive 94 goals and conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League last season - the best tallies in the competition on both accounts.

Manchester City won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League last season and are now only the second English team after Manchester United to win the treble.

Atletico Madrid conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only Barcelona had a better defensive record in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have thrived under Pep Guardiola and will be intent on replicating their historic feats last season. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Atletico Madrid are a robust unit on their day but will be up against a formidable force on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes