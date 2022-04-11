Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City have a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a crucial goal for Manchester City in the 70th minute of the first leg at the Etihad. Phil Foden, who had just been introduced as a substitute two minutes earlier, picked out De Bruyne inside the area after a brilliant bit of play. The Belgian international dispatched it to the back of the net without much hassle to give City a lead to take to the second leg.

Atletico Madrid defended deep and were ready to make do with the scraps Manchester City would offer them. It was a plan that nearly worked for them on the night as they limited City to just two shots on target.

Diego Simeone's pragmatic approach was entirely based on minimizing the damage and taking charge in the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, having failed to register even a single attempt, the approach received plenty of flak from fans and pundits alike.

Manchester City made it to the finals of last year's Champions League, whereas Atletico Madrid haven't qualified for the semi-finals since the 2016-17 season.

Manchester City played out an exciting 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League title aspirants Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus got on the scoresheet for City while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane got one apiece for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid suffered a dispiriting 1-0 loss to Mallorca over the weekend.

Manchester City are the favorites to make it through to the semi-finals here. But with Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone, you can never say. Either way, this should be an exciting encounter to watch.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

The first leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City last week was the first ever meeting between the two sides. Manchester City won the game 1-0.

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Team News

Atletico Madrid

Yannick Carrasco returns from suspension for Atletico Madrid. Hector Herrera is unavailable and Jose Gimenez is unlikely to feature due to a calf injury.

Injuries: Hector Herrera, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will welcome Kyle Walker back to the starting XI after his suspension. But Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer, who both miss out through injuries.

Injuries: Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Atletico Madrid will be more enterprising at the Wanda Metropolitano than they were at the Etihad. They will look to score a couple of early goals and then shut Manchester City out. The only problem is that City have the kind of quality that can even break down a side as resolute as Atletico Madrid.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (Aggregate score: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Manchester City)

Edited by Shambhu Ajith