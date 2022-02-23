Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: 5 players to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture

In one of the standout fixtures of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Atletico Madrid will welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

The hosts secured their place in the knockout stage with a 3-1 win at Porto on matchday six, finishing second in Group B. Manchester United, meanwhile, finished atop the Group F standings, ahead of Villarreal.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Atlético & United meet for the first time in more than 30 years



How will this one play out? 🤔



#UCL Atlético & United meet for the first time in more than 30 yearsHow will this one play out? 🤔 🔴 Atlético & United meet for the first time in more than 30 years 🙌How will this one play out? 🤔#UCL https://t.co/lHp69yzv0m

This will be just the third meeting between United and Atletico across competitions. They last met in the erstwhile Cup Winners' Cup in 1991-92, also in the Round of 16.

Atletico Madrid overpowered the Premier League giants 3-0 at home that time, while the second leg ended 1-1. Since then, United have lifted the Champions League twice (in 1999 and 2008) while the hosts finished runners-up in the competition twice (2014 and 2016).

As the two clubs battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals, we take a look at five players to watch out for in the first-leg game:

#5 Luis Suarez | Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez scored in his previous La Liga outing for Atletico Madrid/

Luis Suarez might not have found his scoring boots this season. However, his wealth of experience in the competition makes him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.

The Uruguayan striker has scored 27 goals in the competition so far, with only one of them coming this campaign. Since moving to Atletico Madrid, he won the La Liga title last season. He might now lead them past the Round of 16 for the first time in two years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WHAT A FINISH FROM LUIS SUAREZ WHAT A FINISH FROM LUIS SUAREZ 😲🔥 https://t.co/nve9B28IaX

Suarez scored a 40-yard stunner off his weaker foot in the hosts' 3-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga over the weekend. The goal provided a glimpse of his abilities. He might be a handful to Manchester United, who conceded eight goals in the group stage.

#4 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has enjoyed a fruitful spell with Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United cannot be understated. The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the most creative players for the Premier League giants since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020.

He leads the club in key passes this season in the Champions League (3.6 per 90) and Premier League (2.9 per 90). He is the club's joint-leading goalscorer in the English top flight with nine goals, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Only Paul Pogba has more assists in the league for the club (eight) this season than Fernandes (six). The Portuguese also has six assists to his name in the Champions League. It is likely interim manager Ralf Rangnick could build his team around the attacking midfielder in this knockout first leg.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav