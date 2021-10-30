Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Real Betis on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on winning this match.

Real Betis are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive this season. The Andalusians thrashed Valencia by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Los Colchoneros were held to a 2-2 draw by Levante this week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Atlético de Madrid @Atleti Luis Aragonés. 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 del Atlético de Madrid. Luis Aragonés. 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 del Atlético de Madrid. https://t.co/ujdueEBTVx

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won 22 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed seven victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous game between the two Spanish outfits took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Atletico Madrid were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-L-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jose Gimenez has recovered from his knock, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: Geoffrey Kondogbia

Suspended: None

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en



The feeling of scoring at Villamarín four years later.



#ForeverGreen ⚽🥅💥The feeling of scoring at Villamarín four years later. ⚽🥅💥The feeling of scoring at Villamarín four years later.#ForeverGreen https://t.co/G217X0YxGe

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez; Borja Iglesias

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Atletico Madrid have failed to meet expectations this season and have a fair share of issues to solve at the moment. The reigning champions were involved in a controversial draw against Levante this week and will want to make amends on Sunday.

Real Betis have shown marked improvement under Manuel Pellegrini and will need to build momentum ahead of a challenging schedule. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Betis

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi