Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 5 key battles | La Liga 2020-21 

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Sunday in the 227th iteration of the El Derbi Madrileno (The Madrid Derby).

On a weekend when almost all major leagues have marquee games taking place, the Madrid derby ranks as arguably the most high-profile fixture, not least because of what is at stake.

Beyond bragging rights, there is also the not-so-small matter of the 2020-21 La Liga title race to focus on, as both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will seek all three points to boost their chances of winning the league title.

Atletico Madrid hold the advantage heading into this game. Los Colchoneros currently hold a five-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid and have a game in hand too. A win on home turf would take them eight points clear at the top of the table.

That would all but end Real Madrid's hopes of retaining their title, so Atletico Madrid will look to put one across their illustrious neighbours and open up a gap at the top of the table.

In this regard, however, Real Madrid will be buoyed by their recent record against their city rivals. The 34-time La Liga champions have not suffered defeat in their last six games against Atletico Madrid in all competitions, with the last three La Liga fixtures between the two sides ending in a win for the all whites.

Moreover, the two managers - Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) and Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), also have an abundance of world-class talent to choose from, which could make for an enticing game.

Considering the quality of players that will be on display, there are several key battles that could play a role in the outcome of this game.

With anticipation building up to the most high-profile La Liga game this weekend, let's have a look at five key battles to watch out for in this clash.

#5 Koke/Marcos Llorente/Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) vs Luka Modric/Toni Kroos/Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid have one of the best midfields in the world.

Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have quality midfield personnel that could be key in the context of this game.

Considering what is at stake, winning the battle in the middle third could be key to either side getting the win. So both sets of midfielders will have to bring their A-games to the fore at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid's trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric have been integral to the success enjoyed by the Bernabeu outfit, and they have enjoyed a renaissance in recent months.

Casemiro's excellent job in shielding his defence makes him the perfect foil for Kroos and Modric to instigate attacks. The Brazilian has also shown a penchant for scoring crucial goals this season, which includes the first league meeting between the two teams this season.

Kroos' pristine ball-distribution and Modric's incisive vision could be key for Real Madrid to successfully penetrate Atletico Madrid's compact midfield and low-block defence.

However, Atletico Madrid can also count on their own midfield to counter their illustrious city rivals.

Leading the Rojiblanco's goal charge could be former Real Madrid man Marcos Llorente. The versatile midfielder has had a rejuvenation under Diego Simeone after a less-than-stellar stint at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old's versatility means he could be deployed in different positions. But his bombarding runs forward and eye for goal means Casemiro may have to keep a close eye on him.

Meanwhile, Koke could be charged with ball-distribution and retention, while Saul Niguez should act as the go-to between midfield and attack.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) vs Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid)

Vinicius Jr scored last weekend for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has drifted in and out of the Real Madrid team this season. But his last-gasp equaliser off the bench last weekend might see him start against Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian is a bundle of energy and pace down the flank, but his final ball and decision-making usually leaves a lot to be desired. Against a top opposition like Atletico Madrid, his performance level has to go up significantly.

The 20-year-old will likely come up against Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko. The Croatian is far from Diego Simeone's first choice, but Kieran Trippier's lengthy ban for betting-related activities has seen the Croatian get increased game-time.

The Atletico Madrid manager sometimes deploys Marcos Llorente on the right flank in defence, but the higher stakes in this game means the Spaniard's unique abilities could be better utilised further up the field.

While Sime Vrsaljko might not be the most decisive going forward, his defending and marking are more pronounced aspects of his game. That makes him ideal to mark Vinicius Jr., But the former Inter Milan man will have to be wary of the sudden bursts of speed the Real Madrid forward can produce.

