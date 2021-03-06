Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - Combined XI | La Liga 2020-21

All eyes will be at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will resume hostilities in an enticing Madrid derby in the 2020-21 La Liga.

Only five points separate the two sides in the league table, but the Rojiblancos, who are atop the league table, have a game in hand over Real Madrid.

With second-placed Barcelona, who have the same points as Real Madrid, not too far behind, Atletico Madrid will need a win to create some daylight at the top of the points table.

Madrid Derby weekend is upon us! 🙌



Will things get chippy like they did at the 2019 ICC? 👊 pic.twitter.com/uhfURArnWr — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 6, 2021

In their first meeting of the season, Real Madrid got one over their city rivals as they look to complete their first double over Atletico Madrid in eight years and close the gap at the top.

Nevertheless, it's going to be an epic game. Ahead of this much-anticipated kick-off, let's take a look at how the Madrid clubs would stack up in a combined hypothetical XI:

(Note - Players have been selected based on their availability.)

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Jan Oblak has kept 12 clean sheets in the La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season.

Thibaut Courtois has been superb in goal for Real Madrid, but his Slovenian counterpart gets the nod here. That's because Jan Oblak leads the former Atletico Madrid custodian both in terms of most clean sheets and fewer goals conceded.

Incredible save from Jan Oblak - best goalkeeper in the world?



🎥 @PremierSportsTV pic.twitter.com/Zl3gQ5xaun — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 31, 2021

Widely touted as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak has quick reflexes, excellent reading of the game and leadership qualities. He could need more of the same and some more against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Oblak is a three-time winner of the Ricardo Zamora Trophy, awarded to the goalkeeper for conceding the fewest goals in a La Liga season. He has kept a clean sheet in the La Liga against Real Madrid at least once in each of his last three campaigns, a trend he'll like to continue on Sunday.

