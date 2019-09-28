Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Last three meetings between the two sides | La Liga 2019/20

The Madrid derby is always a feisty affair.

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the La Liga season would take place this weekend at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Atletico Madrid host their city rivals Real Madrid in a matchday 7 fixture.

Both sides are among the favourites for the league title this season, and have already madean early statement of intent, with Real Madrid occupying the top spot in the standings, while their city rivals are just one point behind them in third place.

Though these are still early times in the campaign, given the ultra-competitive nature of the season thus far, the result of the El Derbi Madridleno could have far-reaching consequences on the table come the end of the campaign and as such, the two teams would go all out for victory.

In anticipation of the 223rd reincarnation of the Madrid derby, we shall be having a rundown of what transpired in the last three fixtures between the two sides.

Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid - February 9, 2019 | La Liga 2018/2019

Casemiro found the net.

Real Madrid made it five wins from five with a 3-1 victory over Atletico in the matchday 23 fixture of last season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Prior to kickoff, tribute was paid to Atletico Madrid legend Isacio Calleja who spent over a decade at the club between 1958 and 1972 and passed on in the week leading to the derby.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute with an excellently executed bicycle kick from a Toni Kroos corner right in front of Oblak, although the Atletico defense were uncharacteristically sloppy in their marking.

Antoine Griezmann leveled matters for Diego Simeone's men when he slotted between the legs of Thibaut Courtois, but the Real Madrid players had let their guard down as they felt there had been a foul in the buildup to the goal.

There was a controversial penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the 41st minute after Vinicius was tripped by Jose Gimenez, but despite protests by the home side, the decision by referee Xavier Estradad stood and Sergio Ramos stepped up to score his sixth goal of the season.

More moments of controversy followed in the second half, as Alvaro Morata saw an equalizer against his old side ruled out for a marginal offside decision, while he should also have been awarded a penalty after being tripped in the area.

Gareth Bale made it 3-1 when he scored with a fine finish moments after coming on from the bench. The goal was his 100th for Los Blancos in all competitions for the Welshman, and ensured all three points for Santiago Solari's men.

The game soon descended into chaos, as Atletico Madrid players lost their cool and Thomas Partey was shown a second yellow for stamping on Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid - September 29, 2018 | LaLiga 2018/2019

This was a largely forgettable fixture, as neither side really went out for the win in a highly tactical and cagey encounter.

The matchday 7 clash between both sides saw the embattled Julen Lopetegui pay too much respect to Diego Simeone by setting his side up not to lose rather than going for victory, and this marked the beginning of the end for the former Spain manager, as he was out of a job soon after.

There were not too many chances fashioned out in the game, with the tackles flying in more than goalmouth action, and there were a total of seven yellow cards issued out in the fixture.

Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid - August 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup over their city rivals.

Real Madrid won the Champions League for the third consecutive time in 2018, while Atletico Madrid's poor performance in Europe's top tier competition saw them eliminated at the group stage.

They however rallied on from that initial setback and triumphed in the Europa League, thus setting up a Super Cup clash with their city rivals.

Real Madrid came into the fixture without the services of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who departed for Juventus in the summer while Julen Lopetegui was managing his first official fixture as Real Madrid boss.

For his part, Diego Simeone was serving the third of a four-match ban picked up in the semifinal clash with Arsenal in their Europa League winning campaign and watched the game from the stands, with assistant German Burgos handling proceedings.

As early as the first minute, Diego Costa put Diego Simeone's men ahead, showing great strength and control to hold off the tackles of Ramos and Varane before slotting past Navas from an acute angle.

Gareth Bale delivered a pin-point right-footed cross in the 27th minute and Karim Benzema was on hand to nod home and level matters.

Juanfran was penalized for handball, and Sergio Ramos put Los Blancos ahead from the spot in the 63rd minute before Diego Costa restored parity 16 minutes later.

The two sides could not be separated in regular time, and Saul Niguez scored a stunning volley to put Los Rojiblancos 3-2 up in extra time.

Koke made sure of the result by finishing an excellent team buildup and Atletico got bragging rights over their City rivals to lift the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.