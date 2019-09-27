Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Prediction | La Liga 2019/20

Can Real Madrid get the better of their city rivals, Atletico on Saturday?

Over the years, several footballing rivalries have added to the intrigue of the beautiful game but only a handful have managed to capture the imagination as much as the Madrid Derby.

Contested between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, the matches involving the pair have rarely disappointed as both teams have been willing to deny the other an inch, consequently going toe to toe with each other.

And, one reckons that that narrative might not change when the engross themselves in the latest instalment of the fabled rivalry at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Apart from bragging rights, the encounter could also have enormous ramifications on the La Liga table. At the moment, Real Madrid sit atop the standings having garnered 14 points from 6 matches whereas the Los Rojiblancos are just a point adrift, having played the same number of games.

Thus, it would seem that even a stalemate would serve the Los Blancos well and in furtherance of such an end, there could be the temptation to prioritise pragmatism over poetry. However, a scruffy encounter against Atletico, the masters of the scrappy battle, might not be too wise an idea.

Subsequently, the visitors might be encouraged to put the hosts under the cosh, considering the latter hasn’t looked as tough a nut defensively this term.

Though Atletico have conceded only 4 goals in 6 matches, the sense of inevitability about them not shipping in goals has reduced significantly.

Thus, Madrid would hope to control the game through midfield with the likes of Casemiro and Toni Kroos playing a vital role. The pair boasts the ability to dictate the tempo of the match and that could prove pivotal as the Los Blancos hope to throw a spanner in the home side’s works.

As for the Los Rojiblancos, they would want to put an under pressure Madrid rear-guard under more strife and attack from the outset. The duo of Diego Costa and Joao Felix will have crucial parts to play, especially considering their telepathic link-up play and the visitors’ vulnerability to players making runs from deep.

Additionally, the battle on the flanks could be quite compelling with the Atletico full-backs, Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi rampaging forward quite frequently. Eden Hazard and potentially, Gareth Bale might have their task cut out trying to track the marauding defenders.

An inability to do so might put the visitors in situations where they are outnumbered on the wings, thereby allowing the hosts more time and space to carve out openings.

And, that facet could just end up defining a contest of extremely fine margins.

Moreover, despite both teams matching each other stride for stride, one just reckons that the home side might edge the encounter, especially with a raucous Wanda Metropolitano crowd behind them.

Though Atletico initially faced problems recreating the atmosphere they conjured at the Vicente Calderon, they’ve firmly established their new home as a fortress.

And, one reckons that Real Madrid might just discover that breaching that fortress, sans Cristiano Ronaldo, is easier said than done.

Score Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid