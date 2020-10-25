Atletico Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are set to host Red Bull Salzburg at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in their next UEFA Champions League game.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over 10-man Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side ran out comfortable winners, in the end, courtesy of goals from Spaniard Marcos Llorente and veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. To add insult to injury, Real Betis had right-back Martin Montoya sent off in the second half.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, beat Austria Wien 2-0 on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Goals from German attacker Mergim Berisha and in-form Zambian striker Patson Daka secured the win for Jesse Marsch's team.

Atletico Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg have not played against each other in an official fixture; this will be the first time they do so.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-W

Advertisement

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be unable to call upon the services of veteran striker Diego Costa as well as Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko, who are both out injured. Key midfielder Saul Niguez remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: Saul Niguez

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg will be without former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Antoine Bernede, who is injured. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Jesse Marsch looks set to have almost his entire squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: Antoine Bernede

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Koke, Hector Herrera, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cican Stankovic, Albert Vallci, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Enock Mwepu, Masaya Okugawa, Zlatko Junuzovic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Sekou Koita, Patson Daka

Atletico Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Atletico Madrid have had a good start to the league campaign and remain unbeaten in La Liga. However, they were thrashed 4-0 by Bayern Munich in their first group game, and will need a strong performance against Red Bull Salzburg in order to ensure that they don't find themselves in a precarious position.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, have made some noise over the last year, with Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland the main reasons for that. The two attackers have departed for Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively, and in the likes of Patson Daka, Sekou Koita and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Austrian giants have found their new crop of uber-talented youngsters destined for the top.

Advertisement

Patson #Daka is the only player to score in all of the first five Austrian Bundesliga matches this season. The last man to do that was Jonatan #Soriano (2013/14), who scored in all of the first six matches. #FAKRBS pic.twitter.com/cuJNe1vHg7 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 24, 2020

Red Bull Salzburg should not be discounted. A talented side with a good manager, they are more than capable of creating problems. A shock might be on the cards in this encounter.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United interested in appointing Luis Campos as director of football