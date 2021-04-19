Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another La Liga fixture this week as they take on SD Huesca at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

SD Huesca are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves last week and will have to be at its best in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and returned to the top of the league table with a stunning 5-0 victory against SD Eibar. Diego Simeone's side faces intense competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga fixture and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against SD Huesca and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. SD Huesca have never defeated Atletico Madrid in an official fixture and will have to be at their best this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. SD Huesca gave an excellent account of themselves on the day and will want a similar result from this match.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-D

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-D-L

Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few key injuries

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez is injured at the moment and his absence is a massive factor in Atletico Madrid's recent slump. Joao Felix is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luis Suarez

Doubtful: Joao Felix

Suspended: None

SD Huesca have a few injury concerns

SD Huesca

Javier Ontiveros and Pablo Maffeo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Luisinho and Gaston Silva are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Javier Ontiveros, Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: Luisinho, Gaston Silva

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul Niguez; Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Dani Escriche, Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid vs SD Huesca Prediction

Atletico Madrid were sensational against SD Eibar over the weekend and will want to make another statement of intent in this fixture. Los Colchoneros are one of the favourites to win the league title this season and seem intent on edging their rivals to domestic success.

SD Huesca's recent resurgence bodes well for the away side going into this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 SD Huesca

