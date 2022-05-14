Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with fellow top-four outfit Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the course of their campaign. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have managed to secure their place in the top four. Los Colchoneros eased past Elche by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Atletico Madrid and have won 18 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 17 victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 home matches against Sevilla in La Liga and could match their best unbeaten run against the Andalusians this weekend.

Sevilla have won their last two games against Atletico Madrid, matching their tally of victories in their 20 previous league games against Los Colchoneros.

Sevilla won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin and could complete a league double over Atletico Madrid for the first time in 13 years.

Atletico Madrid have kept three clean sheets in their last four La Liga games - as many as they had managed in the 13 games preceding this run.

Sevilla have drawn their last three matches in La Liga and have not played out four consecutive draws in the competition in nearly two years.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Atletico Madrid have managed to salvage their La Liga campaign and have been a resurgent force over the past month. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Sevilla have endured a slight slump this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

