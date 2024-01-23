Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2024

Atletico Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday for their quarter-final tie in the Copa del Rey.

The Rojiblancos are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2013, and have their confidence soaring after ousting city rivals Real Madrid in the last round.

Just days after a 5-3 loss to Los Blancos in the Spanish Supercup semi-finals, Diego Simeone's team exacted revenge with a 4-2 drubbing of their nemesis in the Copa.

Atletico twice had their lead canceled, but sealed the deal in the added minutes when Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored apiece to dump the Whites out.

The capital side then followed this up with a slender 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga on Monday as Alvaro Morata's second-half strike was enough to earn them all three points.

With 41 points from 20 games, Atletico are in fourth position on the league table, 11 behind leaders Girona, but with a game in hand, whereas Sevilla are down in 17th.

In what's been a terrible campaign for them in the top flight, the Andalusians have won only thrice all season, while losing their last four. Their most recent outcome was a 5-1 demolition at the hands of the high-flying Girona as their weaknesses were brutally exposed once again.

In the domestic cup, though, Sevilla have had no issues dispatching their opponents so far. They overcame Quintanar (3-0), Atletico Astorga (2-0), Racing Ferrol (2-1) and Getafe (3-1) in their previous rounds, but against Atletico, they face their toughest challenge yet.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 180 previous clashes between the sides. Atletico Madrid have won 71 times over Sevilla, while losing on 55 occasions.

Atletico Madrid have won their last three clashes with Sevilla, and remain unbeaten in four, having lost their previous two.

Atletico Madrid have scored at least thrice in both their Copa del Rey games so far: three vs Lugo and four vs Real Madrid.

Sevilla have conceded only two goals in four cup games, while scoring 10 times.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Atletico Madrid are the favorites here, given their form and menacing attack. Both Griezmann and Morata are on a great run of form this season and could make mincemeat of Sevilla's fragile defense.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes