Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 2-1 victory against Girona last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive since the turn of the year. Los Colchoneros thrashed Rayo Vallecano by a 7-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Sevilla and have won 19 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 18 victories.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Sevilla are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2008.

After a run of three defeats in five matches in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have lost only two of their last 25 games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have 10 league goals so far and are currently the most prolific team in Europe's top five leagues alongside AS Monaco.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been impressive over the past year and have thrived under Diego Simeone in La Liga. Antoine Griezmann has come into his own at the club and will look to prove his mettle yet again this weekend.

Sevilla have been in abysmal form on the domestic front this season and will need an immediate resurgence to revive their league fortunes. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes