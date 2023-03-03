Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Atletico Madrid entertain Sevilla at the Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games with a 1-1 draw against holders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. Jose María Gimenez opened the scoring for Atletico after Angel Correa was sent off in the 64th minute but Alvaro bagged an equaliser in the 85th.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are winless in two games and are coming off a 3-2 defeat at home against Osasuna. Fernando, who conceded an own goal, got sent off in injury time.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 172 times across competitions since 1924. Atletico lead 66-52.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in ten of Atletico's last 11 La Liga games.

Atletico are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 home games against Sevilla across competitions.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Atletico have ended in draws.

Sevilla are winless in their last six La Liga away games, scoring more than once just once in 12 games.

Only last-placed Elche (1) and 19th-placed Getafe (5) have picked up fewer wins than the visitors (6) in La Liga this season.

Only first-placed Barcelona (2) and second-placed Real Madrid have suffered fewer defeats (2 and 3 respectively) than Atletico (5).

Although both Atletico and Sevilla have four wins from eight games in La Liga in 2023, Sevilla have three defeats, while Atletico have lost just once.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Atletico are unbeaten in seven league outings and have not lsot at home against Sevilla since 2008.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are winless in six away games and might struggle here. They play Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League five days later, so they could rest a few key players.

Considering Atletico's dominant display in recent meetings against Sevilla, Los Colchoneros should to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

