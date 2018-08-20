Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Football tips and Dream 11 Team

Arnav Gupta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.15K // 20 Aug 2018, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid v Valencia - La Liga

Valencia will play the 9th match of this edition of La Liga against Atletico Madrid on 20th August Monday. Atletico Madrid ended up at the second position in the previous La Liga season after champions Barcelona while Valencia ended up at the fourth position.

Atletico Madrid are riding on high confidence after defeating Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final and will be looking for a winning start when they face Valencia. Let's have a look at the Predicted Starting Lineups and Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 20th August, Monday.

Match Time: 20:00 Local Time.

Match Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Head to Head: They have played a total of 37 games with each other, out of which Atletico Madrid has won 15 games, Valencia has won 10 games and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches

Atletico Madrid - D, L, W, W, W;

Valencia - L, W, D, L, D

Predicted Starting Lineups :

Atletico Madrid:

Starting Lineup: Jan Oblak (GK), Koke, Juanfran, Jose Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Rodrigo, Saul Niguez, Diego Godin (c), Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Team Squad: Antonio Adan, Diego Godin (c), Filipe Luis, Santiago Arias, Thomas Partey, Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez, Nikola Kalinic, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Jan Oblak, Rodrigo, Stefan Savic, Gelson Martins, Diego Costa, Juanfran, Lucas Hernandez, Vitolo, Jose Gimenez.

Valencia:

Starting Lineup: Neto (GK), Daniel Parejo (c), Gabriel Paulista, Ezequiel Garay, Jose Luis Gaya, Rodrigo Moreno, Cristiano Piccini, Carlos Soler, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Daniel Wass and Santi Mina.

Team Squad: Jaume Domenech, Ruben Vezo, Jeison Murillo, Gabriel Paulista, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Kevin Gameiro, Daniel Parejo (c), Denis Cheryshev, Mouctar Diakhaby, Neto, Jose Luis Gaya, Toni Lato, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Wass, Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Cristiano Piccini, Santi Mina, Michy Batshuayi, Ezequiel Garay, Uros Racic.

Fantasy Football Tips and Dream 11 :

#Team 1 :

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak.

Defender: Ezequiel Garay, Filipe Luis, Cristiano Piccini and Diego Godin.

MidFielder: Koke, Thomas Lemar, Daniel Parejo (VC) and Daniel Wass.

Striker: Diego Costa (C) and Antoine Griezmann.

#Team 2 :

Goalkeeper: Neto.

Defender: Ezequiel Garay, Juanfran and Diego Godin.

MidFielder: Koke, Saul Niguez, Daniel Parejo and Daniel Wass.

Striker: Diego Costa (VC), Santi Mina and Antoine Griezmann (C).

Key Players To choose as Captain and Vice-Captain :

Diego Costa, Santi Mina, Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Daniel Parejo, Diego Godin and Jan Oblak.