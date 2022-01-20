Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd January 2022

Spanish football returns with another round of important La Liga matches this weekend as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with Valencia at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to justify their potential in recent months. Los Che held Sevilla to an impressive 1-1 draw in their previous league game and will need to work hard to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been surprisingly poor this season. Los Colchoneros were stunned by Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey this week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Valencia and have won 22 out of 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories.

Jose Gaya's red card against Sevilla was the fourth received by a Valencia player this season - the highest for a team in La Liga so far.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches against Valencia in all competitions and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have not lost a single game in their last 12 encounters against Valencia at home in La Liga, with Los Che's last away victory coming in 2011.

Valencia have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches in all competitions this season.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have managed to find the back of the net in their last six La Liga games on the trot.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Atletico Madrid have failed to replicate the successes they enjoyed last season and now face a battle for a top-four finish. The likes of Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day and did well to keep Sevilla at bay in their previous game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Angel Correa to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Valencia to score first: YES

