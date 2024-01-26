Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Athletic Bilbao to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros edged Sevilla to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 22 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 14 victories.

After an unbeaten run of 17 matches on the trot against Valencia in La Liga, Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat against Los Che in the reverse fixture this season.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

After a winless run of 21 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Valencia defeat Rayo Vallecano by a 1-0 margin in their previous such game in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 21 matches at home in La Liga - the longest such active run in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form this season and have made the Wanda Metropolitano their fortress. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for his side and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Valencia have shown steady improvement over the past year but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes