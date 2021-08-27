Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are set to play Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Fran Escriba's Elche in the league. A first-half goal from Argentine attacker Angel Correa sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Vicente Moreno's Espanyol in the league. Despite boasting higher possession, Villarreal registered only two shots on target compared to Espanyol's three.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Atletico Madrid have won 10 games, lost 10 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid beating Villarreal 2-0. An own goal from left-back Alfonso Pedraza and a goal from Portuguese forward Joao Felix ensured victory for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Team News

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be unable to call upon the services of Portugal international Joao Felix, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Felipe, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera and Colombian right-back Santiago Arias.

Injured: Joao Felix

Doubtful: Hector Herrera, Santiago Arias, Felipe

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal will be without Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and experienced midfielder Dani Parejo, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Pau Torres. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Unai Emery is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dani Parejo, Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: Pau Torres

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Aissa Mandi, Alfonso Pedraza, Moi Gomez, Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga last season, and have strengthened their squad by adding Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Right now, they are in a better shape than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Villarreal, on the other hand, won the Europa League last season. Unai Emery has done well with his players, and they have added players like winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Boulaye Dia to the side.

Atletico Madrid have started the 2021/22 season well and should be able to win here.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Villarreal

