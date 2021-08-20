Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Atletico San Luis welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Alfredo Lastras Ramirez for a matchday six fixture in the Liga MX on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Necaxa on home soil last Friday. Alejandro Zendejas scored in injury time after Unai Bilbao's own goal had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Cruz Azul played out a 1-1 draw with Monterrey on home turf on Thursday. Jose Alvarado scored a late equalizer in injury time after Jonathan Rodriguez had put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute.

The draw meant Los Celestes remained in fifth place in the table with eight points picked up from five games. Atletico San Luis are in 10th place with seven points garnered from four games.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 26 previous occasions and Cruz Azul have a slightly better record in previous matches played.

The capital side have 12 wins to their name, while six matches in the past ended in a draw. San Luis were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Pablo Aguilar scored a second-half goal to help Cruz Azul pick up a 3-2 victory on home soil.

The hosts have picked up two wins from their last four league games while Cruz Azul have two wins from their last five games.

Atl. San Luis form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Team News

Atletico San Luis

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, midfielder Salvador Gonzalez is currently in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Salvador Gonzalez

Cruz Azul

Goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona has been ruled out with a broken toe. Meanwhile, Aldrian Aldrete will undergo a fitness test to determine his availability.

Furthermore, midfielder Ignacio Rivero has been suspended following his injury- time red card against Monterrey.

Injuries: Jose de Jesus Corona

Suspension: Ignacio Rivero

Doubtful: Aldrian Aldrete

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Atl. San Luis Predicted XI (5-2-3): Marcelo Barovero (GK); Emmanuel Garcia, Efrain Zavala, Unai Bilbao, Fernando Pinuelas, Ricardo Chavez; Juan Sanabria, Juan Castro; Adam Bareiro, German Berterame, Waller Martiarena

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Jaiber Jimenez, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Brayan Angulo, Santiago Gimenez

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul are slight favorites in this game, although their inconsistency this term means they cannot be backed to get the job done away from home.

Atletico San Luis have also struggled for momentum but could be buoyed by home advantage. Although one side is capable of nicking this one, we are predicting the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-1 Cruz Azul

Edited by Shardul Sant