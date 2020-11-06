Atletico Madrid vs Cádiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid invite high-flying Cadiz to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night in an entertaining Spanish La Liga showdown.

Cadiz are proving to be the surprise package of the season and, in their first La Liga campaign in 15 years, have already defeated reigning champions Real Madrid and occupy the fifth spot in the league standings.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are the only undefeated team in the Spanish top-flight and, despite playing two games less than Cadiz, are one place above the Andalusian side in the standings.

Insistimos, atacamos, lo intentamos con todo pero no pudimos brindaros la victoria. Ha sido bonito sentiros a algunos de vosotros en el estadio después de tantos meses. Os echamos de menos y os damos las gracias por vuestro apoyo incondicional, #AtleticosPorElMundo

🏧#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/Fqjc5wU2gB — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2020

Atletico Madrid vs Cádiz Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have faced Cadiz just 24 times and all but two of their encounters have come in the 20th century. Atletico are on a 10-game unbeaten run against Cadiz that stretches back to the 1988-89 campaign.

Los Colchoneros have won 14 times, while Cadiz have five wins to their name and the remaining five games ended in a draw. In terms of current form, both teams are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures.

Atlético Madrid form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Advertisement

Cádiz form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Atletico Madrid vs Cádiz Team News

Diego Costa is only expected to rejoin Atletico Madrid after the international break due to an injury

Diego Simeone has no fresh injury concerns for the home game against Cadiz. Only Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko and Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco will be unavailable due to injuries. Attackers Costa and Carrasco are expected to make a comeback after the international break but Vrsaljko might have to wait until the new year to start again.

Atletico lost Thomas Partey to Arsenal but got special permission from the RFEF to sign a replacement and completed a €10 million move for Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia on Tuesday morning. He is expected to be named in the squad and could make his club debut from the bench.

Advertisement

Injured: Diego Costa (thigh), Sime Vrsaljko (knee) and Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz will travel to Madrid without Nano, who is struggling with a thigh strain and Luismi Quezada, who is ruled out until mid-December.

Coach Álvaro Cervera is expected to make a late call on the match fitness of Marcos Mauro and former Atletico Madrid B player, Alberto Perea.

📺 Las imágenes del penúltimo entrenamiento de la semana antes de enfrentarnos al @Atleti pic.twitter.com/spuw8KIY2n — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) November 5, 2020

Injuries: Luismi Quezada (knee), Nano (thigh)

Doubtful: Marcos Mauro, Alberto Perea

Suspensions: None

Atletico Madrid vs Cádiz Predicted XI

Atlético Madrid predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savić; Vitolo, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Marcos Llorente; Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Cadiz predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Cala, Fali, Carlos Akapo; Jens Jonsson, José Mari, Alex, Salvador Ponce; Anthony Lozano, Álvaro Negredo

Atletico Madrid vs Cádiz Prediction

Jan Oblak has just conceded two goals in La Liga this season

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid have relied on their defensive abilities this season. They have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded only two goals in six games, thanks to their solid defending and the presence of Jan Oblak between the sticks.

Saturday's clash will pit two of the league's most in-form sides against each other and promises to be an exciting match. Given Diego Simeone's experience in the league and Los Rojiblancos' solid defence, we think a win is on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Cádiz