Sevilla vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla play hosts to Osasuna in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Saturday night at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sevilla suffered their third consecutive defeat in their previous outing against Athletic Club, who inflicted a 2-1 loss on the Andalusians. As a result of their poor form, last season's Europa League winners find themselves languishing in 16th spot in the league standings.

Osasuna have done well this season and are in the ninth spot thanks to two wins in their last four league fixtures.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Osasuna have clashed 90 times across all competitions, with their first meeting coming back in 1933. Los Palanganas have been victorious on 38 occasions in this fixture while Los Rojillos have taken the three points 29 times. The remaining 23 games have ended in stalemates.

In their recent encounters, Sevilla have been the dominant side, winning seven of their last 11 meetings. Osasuna's last win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium came back in the 2005-06 season.

Sevilla form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Osasuna form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Sevilla vs Osasuna Team News

Suso remains sidelined due to a muscle strain

Sevilla have a few injury concerns heading into the fixture. Julen Lopetegui is set to be without winger Suso, who is nursing a muscle injury. The former Real Madrid manager will also not be able to call upon Oussama Idrissi, who has been out of action for the last few weeks.

Sergi Gómez has trained with the group as per the latest reports and could start from the bench against Osasuna. Jesus Navas picked up a straight red card in their win over Krasnodar but remains available for La Liga fixtures.

Injured: Suso (muscle), Oussama Idrissi (knock)

Doubtful: Sergi Gómez

Suspended: None

Osasuna have a lengthy injury list, with four players facing at least a couple of weeks on the sideline. Chimy Ávila, Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernández and Juan Manuel Pérez are all ruled out of the game with injuries. Brandon Thomas has made a speedy recovery but is still a doubt for the game.

Injured: Chimy Ávila (ACL), Jonathan Calleri (knee), Aridane Hernández (knee), Juan Manuel Pérez (hamstring)

Doubtful: Brandon Thomas (ACL)

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Osasuna predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Facundo Roncaglia, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Juan Cruz; Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Oier Sanjurjo, Jony; Adrian Lopez, Ruben Garcia

Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction

Youssef En-Nesyri has scored three goals in the last two games for Sevilla

Sevilla have maintained good form in the UEFA Champions League but have failed to replicate that in La Liga. They have lost three games in a row and are winless in the last four. They have struggled to score goals at times and their defence has also been unreliable.

Osasuna do not have the best record against Sevilla in recent fixtures and have scored only two goals in their last four outings.

Sevilla secured a 3-2 comeback win over Krasnador in the Champions League in midweek. They will no doubt ride that momentum into this match and secure a narrow victory at home on Saturday night.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna