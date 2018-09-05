Sane, Aubameyang, Morata, Shaqiri – What Do They Have In Common?

Sane has been warming the bench thus far

Leroy Sane won the Premier League's Young Player Of The Year for a wonderful season last time out. The mercurial winger was being touted as the perfect blend of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, as he delivered an insane 10 goals and 15 assists in the league.

Arsenal signed Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for a club record £57.38m in January, from Borussia Dortmund in a major coup for the London outfit, as they looked to take back what was rightfully theirs – A Champions League spot. He scored 10 times in 13 games, spearheading a scary Arsenal attack.

Alvaro Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge last season with a glowing reputation, heavy expectations and a price tag to match. The Spaniard started superbly, linking up with Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta to great effect, but dropped off towards the middle of the season.

Morata's goals were few and far between

Xherdan Shaqiri was about the only bright spark in a dismal Stoke City side that got relegated last season, and he was promptly snapped up by Liverpool for a bargain fee in this market. He scored an absolute wonder-goal against Manchester United in pre-season, and symptoms suggested that the Swiss international was warming up to life in Liverpool red nicely.

What binds them together?

One thing that is common to all the 4 aforementioned superstars is that they have failed to match their own standards from last season, and with it, the expectation that was thrust upon their shoulders in the first month of the Premier League’s new season.

For these 4 men, the international break comes at a very welcome time, giving them time to regroup, train and break into their respective first teams and/or cement their spots that currently look under serious threat.

Sane has gone in the opposite direction to what everyone expected

In Sane’s case, the situation is the former. Having been snubbed for Germany's World Cup squad in the summer, albeit amidst some controversy as was later revealed, one would have presumed Sane would have an even greater point to prove to the national team selectors.

Unfortunately, he has been confined to the bench in City's first 3 games. Against Wolves, he looked extremely rusty when he did come on, and was unable to pass the ball accurately to a distance of 5 yards. The lowest of the lows came this weekend against Newcastle United, for Sane was omitted from the squad outright, with Pep ‘concerned about his attitude’.

A dismal Morata is subbed off at 60'

In the case of Morata, the predicament is the latter. One may have attributed Conte's defensive system with the demise of Morata's goals, with the Spaniard having no one to play off in an extremely defence oriented side. His performances stiffened to the extent that Arsenal’s (arguably) 3rd choice striker usurped him at Chelsea.

Now under "Sarri-ball", a speedy, possession-based system, there is no reason for Morata not to flourish. However, with just a solitary goal in the first month of the league, coming off what some may call negligent defending, Morata finds his place under serious threat from Giroud.

Aubameyang delivered a frustrating performance against Chelsea

For Aubameyang, the goals have dried up. Against City, he hardly got in the game, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones matching him for pace, something considered a myth herewith. Against Chelsea, he missed one sitter, and another chance a striker with his ability and price must be able to convert, which eventually cost them a valuable point.

He did get on the scoresheet against Cardiff City when playing alongside Lacazette, but his partner in crime struck twice in that game, and looked a lot more likely to create chances off the bench in prior games.

Depending on the system Unai Emery eventually decides to go for, Aubameyang could, if this run of form continues, find himself second choice behind Frenchman Lacazette, or if not frozen out, playing out of position on the left wing.

On the fringes - Xherdan Shaqiri

For Shaqiri, it’s not the goals or assists that have dried up – it’s the playing time. Having been signed to provide competition for the starting XI, Shaqiri hasn’t even got close to the first team yet, playing a mere 27 minutes spread across 4 games, averaging fewer than 7 minutes a game.

With a monstrous run of fixtures coming up for Liverpool during the September and October spell, during which Liverpool play the likes of PSG, Napoli, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Shaqiri is sure to get some decent involvement in the first team.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be stretched to unprecedented limits, and Shaqiri must ensure that he is able to create the impact he's looking for, as rotation will no longer be an option for Klopp, but a compulsion. His case is the most promising as of now, for the opportunity will be inevitable, he just needs to ensure he reaches out and grabs it with both hands.