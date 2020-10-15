Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg are set to host RB Leipzig at the WWK Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Augsburg come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg nearly two weeks ago at the Volkswagen Arena. Augsburg only registered one shot on target in that match, with Wolfsburg mustering six as the teams shared the spoils.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, thrashed Schalke 4-0 two weeks ago at the Red Bull Arena. An own goal from young midfielder Can Bozdogan and goals from left-back Angelino, Hungarian centre-back and captain Willi Orban and a penalty from defender Marcel Halstenberg sealed a comfortable win for Julian Nagelsmann's men.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 11 previous matches between the two sides, the historical record is fairly even. RB Leipzig have won five games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last met each other this year, with RB Leipzig beating Augsburg 2-1. German striker Timo Werner, now at Chelsea, scored a brace to secure the win for RB Leipzig. Swiss winger Ruben Vargas scored the goal for Augsburg.

Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich will be unable to call upon the services of Iceland international striker Alfred Finnbogason, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and Herrlich is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have a few injury issues to contend with. Austrian midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer, as well as young German winger Fabrice Hartmann are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz, Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Andre Hahn, Rani Khedira, Carlos Gruezo, Daniel Caligiuri, Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner

Last time Leipzig came to Augsburg 🗓 pic.twitter.com/f6qOSkNNPU — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) October 13, 2020

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth, Emil Forsberg

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Augsburg have begun the season well, and currently occupy the second position in the league table. German striker Florian Niederlechner has been in good form since joining the club, and looks likely to lead the line in the absence of Alfred Finnbogason.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are top of the league table. Despite the absence of key midfielders Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer, Nagelsmann's side have looked good. Striker Alexander Sorloth, the summer's marquee signing, could start this game.

RB Leipzig have a strong squad and a good manager. They should be able to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

