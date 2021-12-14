Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Seeking to rise to the Conference League qualification spot in the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig take a trip to the WWK ARENA to face Augsburg on Wednesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be seeking to make it two wins from two for the first time this season and move clear of the relegation places.

Augsburg found their feet in the Bundesliga last Friday as they claimed a 2-0 victory away to FC Koln.

Prior to that, Markus Weinzierl’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Hertha Berlin before suffering a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Bochum one week later.

The result last time out brought no change to Augsburg's position in the Bundesliga table as they currently sit in 16th place, one point behind Stuttgart outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Leipzig picked up consecutive wins last time out as they saw off Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 on home turf.

This followed an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League group finale which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 21 points from 15 games, RB Leipzig are currently seventh on the log, two points behind Union Berlin in the Conference League qualification spot.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

With eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the teams, RB Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Augsburg have managed three wins in that time, while three games have ended in draws.

Augsburg Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Augsburg

Reece Oxford, Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Carlos Gruezo, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Felix Uduokhai are all unavailable through injuries. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is suspended through accumulated yellow card bookings. Arne Maier misses out through illness.

Injured: Reece Oxford, Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Felix Uduokhai, Carlos Gruezo,

Suspended: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

Unavailable: Arne Maier

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara, Lukas Klostermann, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Marcelo Saracchi and Marcel Halstenberg are all on the club’s injury table and will miss the game. Hugo Novoa is in quarantine and will also play no part in the game.

Injured: Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann

Unavailable: Hugo Novoa

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Frederik Winther, Iago, Raphael Framberger; Niklas Dorsch, Jan Morávek, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Augsburg picked up a morale-boosting win over Koln last time out and will seek to carry on with that momentum and force their way out of the drop zone. However, they face a rejuvenated Leipzig side who boast a significantly stronger crop of players.

We predict the visitors will come away with all three points unscathed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Augsburg 0-3 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P