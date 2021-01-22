Augsburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg will look to end a torrid run of results when they host Union Berlin at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides lost their previous game in the league. Augsburg lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Bavarian derby while Union Berlin were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig.

After facing two of the top four sides in the last couple of games in the league, Union Berlin will perhaps be favorites for the game against Augsburg.

The Bavarians, on the other hand, will look to stay in the game and spring a surprise. They have managed just one goal in the last three games, which have all ended in defeats.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off three times in the Bundesliga, and the head-to-head record is even. Augsburg have won once, and lost once, while the other encounter ended in a draw.

If you include results from the 2.Bundesliga, though, Augsburg have one more victory than Union Berlin. Augsburg lost their last home game against Union Berlin, and will look to avenge that come Saturday.

Augsburg form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Union Berlin form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Augsburg

Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich has few injury concerns with respect to his squad, as only Raphael Framberger is expected to miss out.

Jan Moravek and Fredrik Jensen are both back in training, and the latter even came off the bench against Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen if he will start this game.

Injured: Raphael Framberger

Doubtful: Felix Goetze, Jan Moravek

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Union Berlin will be without Florian Hubner. The defender was suspended for two games following an incident during the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Max Kruse, Anthony Ujah and Joel Pohjanpalo are still unavailable. Meanwhile, Sheraldo Becker and Grisha Promel are doubtful, and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Injured: Max Kruse, Anthony Ujah, Joel Pohjanpalo

Doubtful: Sheraldo Becker

Suspended: Florian Hubner

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Predicted Lineups

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz, Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Rani Khedira, Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri, Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfred Finnbogason

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gentner, Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Leon Dajaku, Taiwo Awoniyi

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Augsburg put in a dogged display against Bayern Munich and were perhaps unlucky not to get something from the game.

They are likely to come up short against Union, who have been solid defensively and have often got the job done up front. We are expecting Union Berlin to come out on top in this fixture.

Score prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin