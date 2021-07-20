Australia Women vs New Zealand Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics feature an intriguing Oceanic football derby this week as Australia Women take on New Zealand Women on Wednesday. The two local rivals have a point to prove this year and will be intent on a victory in this match.

Australia Women find themselves in a challenging group at the Olympics and cannot afford to drop points in this match. The Socceroos have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up in this match.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, are the underdogs in Group G and will look to pull off a few upsets this month. The Kiwis can pack a punch on their day and will have to be at their best against their sporting rivals.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have an exceptional record against New Zealand Women and have won 30 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. New Zealand Women have managed only nine victories against Australia Women and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Australia Women average nearly two goals per game against New Zealand Women and have been exceptional against their neighbours. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a 3-2 victory for the Socceroos.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Team News

Australia Women have a strong squad

Australia Women

Australia Women do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will need to name their best team this week. The Socceroos will likely experiment with their lineup in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand Women have a point to prove

New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women do not have a good record against their local rivals and have a point to prove in this match. The Kiwis have named a young squad going into the Olympics.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Predicted XI

Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lydia Williams; Stephanie Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Ellie Carpenter; Tameka Yallop, Emily Van Egmond, Elise Kellond-Knight, Hayley Raso; Kyah Simon, Samantha Kerr, Caitlin Foord

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-4-2): Erin Nayler; Anna Green, Ali Riley, Abby Erceg, Meikayla Moore; Ria Percival, Annalie Longo, Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen; Hannah Wilkinson, Olivia Chance

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

Australia Women have been poor in recent weeks and have failed to secure a victory in their last five games. The Socceroos have dangerous players in their ranks and will need to win this game.

New Zealand Women have named a fairly young squad and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Australia Women are the better team on paper and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Australia Women 2-0 New Zealand Women

