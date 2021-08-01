Australia Women vs Sweden Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

The 2021 Olympics return to the fold with another football match this week as Australia Women take on Sweden Women on Monday. Both teams have been impressive at the Olympics and will want to win this game.

Sweden Women have laid down a marker with their performances at the Olympics and will want to win a medal this year. The Scandinavian giants eased past Japan Women by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Australia Women have also exceeded expectations at the Olympics and stunned Great Britain in their previous game. The Australians have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove against Sweden Women this week.

Ellen White's hat-trick wasn't enough as Australia beat #TeamGB women in the #Olympics football quarter-final — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 30, 2021

Australia Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head

Sweden Women have a good record against Australia Women and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. Australia Women have never defeated Sweden Women and will need to prove a point on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage and ended in a 4-2 victory for Sweden Women. Australia Women struggled on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Australia Women form guide at 2021 Olympics: W-D-L-W

Sweden Women form guide at 2021 Olympics: W-W-W-W

Australia Women vs Sweden Women Team News

Australia Women have a strong squad

Australia Women

Australia Women do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will need to name their best team this week. The Socceroos are unlikely to experiment with their lineup in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden Women need to win this game

Sweden Women

Magdalena Eriksson has recovered from her injury and will likely lead Sweden's defensive line this week. The Swedes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia Women vs Sweden Women Predicted XI

Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lydia Williams; Stephanie Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Ellie Carpenter; Tameka Yallop, Emily Van Egmond, Elise Kellond-Knight, Hayley Raso; Kyah Simon, Samantha Kerr, Caitlin Foord

How good is Sam Kerr? Go Matildas! Team GB v Australia: Tokyo Olympics 2020 women’s football quarter-final – live! https://t.co/xqTkxXj9oM — Gabrielle Jackson (@gabriellecj) July 30, 2021

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldal; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson

Australia Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Sweden Women have scored 12 goals in their four games so far and have been one of the most impressive units at the Olympics. The Swedes are a definitive contender for the gold medal and will be intent on winning this match.

Australia Women can pack a punch on their day but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Sweden Women are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Australia Women 1-3 Sweden Women

