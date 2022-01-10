Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne reveals which football club he supports

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has revealed on Twitter that the football club he supports is Manchester United. The Australian batsman has been in fine form in the current Ashes Test Match series against England and is the number 1 ranked Test batsman in the world.

In a Q and A session on Twitter, the 27-year-old batsman answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Will be replying to questions for the next 30mins or so. Ask away - will do my best to get to as many as possible🏏 Will be replying to questions for the next 30mins or so. Ask away - will do my best to get to as many as possible🏏

One of the biggest football clubs in the world, Manchester United has plenty of celebrity supporters around the world including the likes of Usain Bolt and Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking to Anant Tyagi on the Indian Super League's official Instagram handle, Sourav Ganguly reflected on how Manchester United had found it difficult to replace the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

In November 2020, the former Indian Cricket Team captain said:

"My favorite club is Manchester United. Everyone thinks about what Alex Ferguson achieved, but people like Alex Ferguson don't come along easily, he is once a generation type of coach."

In the same Twitter interaction, Marnus Labuschagne also went on to reveal that Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli were his toughest opponents from the Indian Cricket Team.

January will be a crucial month for Manchester United

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

With the transfer window now open, Manchester United will have some important decisions to make. Rangnick has already confirmed that Edinson Cavani will be staying at the club, while Frenchman Anthony Martial has been linked with an exit in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently in seventh position in the Premier League and are 4 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. With tricky fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and Burnley coming up in the league this month, Rangnick's men will have to be at their best to close the gap on Arsenal.

A global and well supported club like Manchester United needs to be competing in the UEFA Champions League every season. Fans all over the world, including Marnus Labuschagne, will be hoping for better performances from the Red Devils in the coming months.

