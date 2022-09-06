Austria Vienna vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Borussia Dortmund v FK Austria Wien - Pre-Season Friendly

Austria Vienna will play host to Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Group C of the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Austria Vienna were transferred to the Europa Conference League group stage after crashing out of the Europa League in the playoff round.

Drawn in Group C, Die Veilchen will face Villarreal, Lech Poznan and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, against whom they will begin their campaign. However, the Austrian team is battling injury woes as five key players may be sidelined for the clash, not forgetting Lucas Galvao’s suspension. It’s unclear how much impact the situation will have on their performance.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are reaching the group stage of the competition for the first time. In the previous rounds, they defeated Dinamo Minsk, Lugano and Universitatea Craiova to signal their continental ambitions. The Camels have come under fire of late for tough-tackling, which has resulted in multiple red cards.

They have received two on the domestic front and one in the Conference League. Their two most recent home matches ended in defeats after players were sent off. Coach Elyaniv Barda has promised timely reforms.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have not lost a match in their last four outings on the road – a threat which has been confirmed by Austria Vienna coach Manfred Schmid.

Austria Vienna vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-to-Head

The two teams have never played each other in any competition.

Austria Vienna form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Hapoel Be'er Sheva form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Austria Vienna vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva News

Austria Vienna

Five players are facing injury issues and will likely miss the clash. They include Matan Baltaxa, Florian Wustinger, Armand Smrcka, Muharem Huskovic and Marko Raguz. Centre-back Lucas Galvao is under suspension for a red card.

Injury: Matan Baltaxa, Florian Wustinger, Armand Smrcka, Muharem Huskovic and Marko Raguz.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Lucas Galvao.

Unavailable: None.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Centre-back Hatem Abd Elhamed has been suspended for a red card.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Unavailable: None.

Austria Vienna vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva News Predicted Xls

Austria Vienna (3-4-3): Christian Fruchtl (GK), Lukas Muhl, Billy Koumetio, Johannes Handl, Marvin Martins, Manfred Fischer, Matthias Braunoder, Reinhold Ranftl, Dominik Fitz, Haris Tabakovic, Andreas Gruber

Hapoel Be'er Sheva (4-3-3): Omri Glazer (GK), Helder Lopes, Iyad Abu Abaid, Eitan Tibi, Eitan Ratzon, Shay Elias, Mariano Bareiro, Dor Micha, Ramzi Safuri, Shapi Suleymanov, Tomer Hemed

Austria Vienna vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva News Prediction

Despite their injury crisis, Austria Vienna boast of bench strength capable of putting the visitors’ defensive unit out of order. Although The Camels will pounce on the slightest chance to steal the game.

Austria Vienna will strive to begin their campaign with a win ahead of the Lech Poznan clash.

Prediction: Austria Vienna 2-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

