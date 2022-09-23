Austria vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Austria are set to play Croatia at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

Austria come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Didier Deschamps' France in their most recent game. Second-half goals from Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud secured the win for France.

Croatia, on the other hand, beat Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa and Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer sealed the deal for Zlatko Dalic's Croatia. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen scored the goal for Denmark.

Austria vs Croatia Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Croatia hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost one.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Austria beating Croatia 3-0. Goals from Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, Freiburg forward Michael Gregoritsch and Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer ensured victory for Austria.

Austria form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Croatia form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Austria vs Croatia Team News

Austria

Austria have named Real Madrid star David Alaba, Union Berlin right-back Christopher Trimmel, Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Maximilian Wober, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager and Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. There could be a potential debut for Clermont Foot midfielder Muhammed Cham Saracevic.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic, RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and Torino right-back Valentino Lazaro are all out injured.

Injured: Sasa Kalajdzic, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia

Meanwhile, Croatia have included Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, AEK Athens centre-back Domagoj Vida, Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric and Dinamo Zagreb attackers Mislav Orsic and Bruno Petkovic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria vs Croatia Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Heinz Lindner, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Maximilian Wober, Dejan Ljubicic, Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 103&95 - Marko Arnautovic is making his 103rd international appearance for Austria today, equalling the record for most appearances previously held by Andreas Herzog. David Alaba is making his 95th appearance for Austria, which sees him equal Toni Polster's record. Bro's. #FRAAUT 103&95 - Marko Arnautovic is making his 103rd international appearance for Austria today, equalling the record for most appearances previously held by Andreas Herzog. David Alaba is making his 95th appearance for Austria, which sees him equal Toni Polster's record. Bro's. #FRAAUT https://t.co/5VHv7ijiIX

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Lovro Majer, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Nikola Vlasic

Austria vs Croatia Prediction

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick will hope to enjoy a better spell with his current side than he did with Manchester United. Austria have shown glimpses of Rangnick-ball, although recent results have not been positive.

Croatia, on the other hand, have some supremely gifted footballers, especially in midfield. Luka Modric's greatness has been well-documented, while players like Andrej Kramaric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic have all impressed in recent years.

GOAL @goal Luka Modric (37) becomes the oldest outfield player to play in the Champions League for Real Madrid since Ferenc Puskas in 1965 Luka Modric (37) becomes the oldest outfield player to play in the Champions League for Real Madrid since Ferenc Puskas in 1965 🍷 https://t.co/voHoL4Mnnm

Croatia to win here.

Prediction: Austria 1-2 Croatia

