AZ Alkmaar vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Slovan Bratislava to AFAS Stadion in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Both teams lost their campaign opener earlier this month and will look to bounce back here.

AZ made it two wins in a row as they defeated Ajax 2-0 away in the Eredivisie last week. Weslley Patati broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, and Troy Parrott, who assisted the opener, doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. They lost 4-0 to AEK Larnaca in their Conference League campaign opener.

Bratislava are also on a two-game winning streak. They defeated Spartak Trnava 2-0 in the Slovak Super Liga last week. After a goalless first half, Sandro Cruz and Nino Marcelli added goals after the break. They suffered a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Strasbourg in their Conference League campaign opener.

AZ Alkmaar vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

This will be the first competitive meeting against a Slovak team for the hosts.

Bratislava have squared off against Dutch teams six times. These meetings have produced conclusive results, with three wins and three defeats.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games in all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording four wins. Interestingly, three of these triumphs have been registered on their travels.

De Kaasboeren have enjoyed an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season.

AZ have seen conclusive results in their nine home games in the group stage of the Conference League, recording eight wins.

AZ Alkmaar vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

De Kaasboeren kept their first clean sheet since August in their away win over Ajax last week and will look to build on that form. They have an unbeaten home record this season, scoring 23 goals in seven games, and are strong favorites.

The Sky Blues have suffered just one loss across all competitions since August, with that loss registered at home in the Conference League earlier this month. They have scored at least two goals in their last six away games and will look to build on that form.

AZ have an unbeaten home record this season, and considering their current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Slovan Bratislava

AZ Alkmaar vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

