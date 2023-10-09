Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Bahrain host Kyrgyzstan at the Al Ahli Stadium in Manama on Thursday (October 12) for friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 86th in the world, Bahrain begin their quest for a maiden appearance in football's ultimate competition next month against either Yemen or Sri Lanka in Group H.

The UAE, as well as the winners of Nepal vs Laos clash in the first round, will also join them in the group for the second round of games.

In January, Bahrain will also compete in the Asia Cup, having qualified for the finals in Qatar. The Reds have been drawn alongside South Korea, Malaysia and Jordan for the group stage.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan will also compete in the Qatar showpiece next year, with Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Oman in their group.

The White Falcons played just one game in September, which they won 3-1 against Kuwait in Dubai. Ammar Abdullah put the Gulf nation in front, but a goal from Gulzhigit Alykulov and a brace from Joel Kojo turned the tie around.

Stefan Tarkovic's side will look to build on that win, with their World Cup qualifiers against Malaysia and Oman coming up next month.

Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bahrain have never lost to Kyrgyzstan in six previous six meetings, winning five.

The two teams are meeting for the first time since June 2021, which Bahrain won 4-2 in a friendly.

Kyrgyzstan have won just twice from six international games this year: 3-0 win awarded against Afghanistan in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, and 3-1 vs Kuwait in a friendly.

Bahrain have won just one of their last six international games, a 1-0 win over Syria in March.

Bahrain are ranked 86th in the world, while Kyrgyzstan are another 10 places adrift.

Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Bahrain will be confident of their chances given their terrific head-to-head record against Kyrgyzstan, but their form this year hasn't been the best. The White Falcons have a chance and could pick up their first win in the fixture.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-2 Kyrgyzstan

Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyrgyzstan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes