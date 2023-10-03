Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

FC Ballkani will welcome Dinamo Zagreb to Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory over KF Lapi at the same venue in the Kosovo Superliga. Nazmi Gripshi and Almir Kryeziu scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Dinamo Zagreb, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Hadjuk Split in the Croatian HNL. Emir Sahiti's goal just before the hour-mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Modri will turn their focus to the continent where they kickstarted their Conference League campaign with a comfortable 5-0 home win over FC Astana. Ballkani fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Viktoria Plzen.

The defeat left them in third spot in Group C while Dinamo Zagreb lead the way at the summit.

Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Dinamo Zagreb are facing Kosovan opposition for the first time in their history.

FC Ballkani are currently on a 21-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions, winning 16 games in this sequence, including each of the last 11.

Dinamo Zagreb have received fewer cards than their opponents in each of their last four games.

FC Ballkani have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 home games, including each of the last five.

Five of Dinamo Zagreb's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced at least four goals.

Four of Ballkani's six wins in Europe this season came at home.

Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

This is somewhat unfamiliar territory for Dinamo Zagreb, with the Blues playing an away game in the UEFA Conference League for the first time in their history. The Croatian champions are seasoned European campaigners and marked their tournament debut with a rampaging 5-1 home victory over FC Astana.

Ballkani have been nearly unstoppable at home, with their last defeat in front of their fans coming almost a year ago. However, Xhebrailat failed to win any of their three home games in an eventual last-place finish in the Conference League group stage last season.

We are backing Dinamo Zagreb to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ballkani 1-3 Dinamo Zagreb

Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals