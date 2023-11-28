Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

FC Ballkani and Viktoria Plzen will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 30th). The 'home' side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Malisheva in the Kosovan Superliga on Saturday. Nazmi Gripshi and Albin Berisha scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Plzen, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Hradec Kralove in the Czech Fortuna Liga. Goals in either half from Michael Leibi and Cadu ensured that the game finished all square.

They will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb. Astana's last game came in a goalless draw away to Astana.

The draw left The Gabriels in third spot in Group C having garnered four points from as many games. Viktoria Plzen lead the way at the summit with a perfect record.

Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Viktoria Plzen claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

FC Ballkani are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (four victories).

Viktoria Plzen's four victories in the Conference League group stage have come by a one-goal margin.

Ballkani have won 13 of their 14 home games in all competitions this season.

Plzen have kept seven clean sheets in their ten Conference League games this term (including qualifiers).

Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Ballkani are currently engaged in a three-way battle for second spot in this group. Ilir Daja's side have the disadvantage of a poorer goal difference and head-to-head record when compared to their challengers and need to win here to keep their hopes of European football alive.

This game is being played in Albania due to poor pitch conditions in Pristina. And the lack of 'home' advantage could hamper a Ballkani side that have been immaculate in front of their fans. Viktoria Plzen have not been at their best domestically but the case has been much different in Europe where they are already guaranteed a spot in the round-of-16.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ballkani 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Plzen to win or draw