Ballon d'Or 2018: Who voted for whom in this year's edition

Luka Modric with the Ballon d'Or trophy

A graphic showing how each country's representatives voted for the player most deserving of the coveted Ballon d'Or this year has been revealed.

The Ballon d'Or winner was announced last night in a grand ceremony in the historic Grand Palais in Paris. Croatia and Los Blancos star Luka Modric took home the grand prize, thereby breaking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-long stronghold over the award.

The midfielder was the clear favourite from the start, having already won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award and The Best FIFA Men's Player award early in the year.

The Croatian rose through the ranks after he led his home country to their first FIFA World Cup final ever as well as his role in Real Madrid's third consecutive UEFA Champions League title win.

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finished second and third behind Modric respectively. Five-time winner Lionel Messi, on the other hand, finished in fifth place, causing massive outrage among fans.

Sport Witness has now revealed who each representative of a country has voted for in a graphic posted on social media.

How journalists in each country voted in Ballon d’Or.



From France Football. #ballondor pic.twitter.com/RAGO0wYv1G — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 3, 2018

How each confederation voted when country votes are merged. France Football graphic. pic.twitter.com/KXENPtCMox — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 3, 2018

While some voted for the probable, others included some bizarre names in their top five.

Henry Winter of The Times, a representative of England, was seen to have voted for the winner Luka Modric followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane to cap off his top five.

Meanwhile, Merv-Ann Thompson, a representative of St Kitts had a top five comprising of Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez, Alisson and Sergio Aguero.

We need to talk. pic.twitter.com/Idl4PQf8Pk — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 3, 2018

While the Ballon d'Or winner debates have finally ended, it remains to be seen how the world of football will react to the news.