×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ballon d'Or 2018: Who voted for whom in this year's edition

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
368   //    04 Dec 2018, 10:37 IST

Luka Modric with the Ballon d'Or trophy
Luka Modric with the Ballon d'Or trophy

What's the story?

A graphic showing how each country's representatives voted for the player most deserving of the coveted Ballon d'Or this year has been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

The Ballon d'Or winner was announced last night in a grand ceremony in the historic Grand Palais in Paris. Croatia and Los Blancos star Luka Modric took home the grand prize, thereby breaking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-long stronghold over the award.

The midfielder was the clear favourite from the start, having already won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award and The Best FIFA Men's Player award early in the year.

The Croatian rose through the ranks after he led his home country to their first FIFA World Cup final ever as well as his role in Real Madrid's third consecutive UEFA Champions League title win.

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finished second and third behind Modric respectively. Five-time winner Lionel Messi, on the other hand, finished in fifth place, causing massive outrage among fans.

The heart of the matter

Sport Witness has now revealed who each representative of a country has voted for in a graphic posted on social media.

While some voted for the probable, others included some bizarre names in their top five.

Henry Winter of The Times, a representative of England, was seen to have voted for the winner Luka Modric followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane to cap off his top five.

Meanwhile, Merv-Ann Thompson, a representative of St Kitts had a top five comprising of Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez, Alisson and Sergio Aguero.

What's next?

While the Ballon d'Or winner debates have finally ended, it remains to be seen how the world of football will react to the news.

Topics you might be interested in:
Luka Modric Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2018
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for the longest...
RELATED STORY
10 Essential Ballon d'Or facts that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final Power Rankings
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
Forecasting Ballon d'Or 2018 Voting Results
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Luka Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi duopoly...
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know ahead of Ballon d'Or 2018...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why it is time to revisit the...
RELATED STORY
Rumours: 2018 Ballon d'Or winner leaked
RELATED STORY
Seven Ballon d'Or 2018 nominees pick their favourites for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us