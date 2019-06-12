Ballon d'Or 2019: Favourites to win the prestigious award based on the latest betting odds

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012

Club football has ended and we are now at the dawn of an international football season that promises to be electrifying and equally action-packed. Football's brightest stars are set to go head-to-head in tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations and the Copa America in a bid to add some international silverware and individual prizes to their trophy cabinets.

One of the prizes these tournaments will heavily influence is the Ballon d'Or. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award in the last decade, their duopoly was shattered when Luka Modric controversially took home the gong last year.

With the 2018-19 performances reviewed, fans have already begun betting on the players they think deserve football's most prestigious award this year. Here, we take a look at six players and their probabilities to win the 2019 edition of the Ballon d'Or based on the latest betting odds on Bet365.

#5 Liverpool's Sadio Mane (25/1)

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane’s odds of winning the Ballon d'Or have slimmed down dramatically, with the Senegalese forward now at a 25/1 chance of lifting the coveted prize.

Mane has enjoyed his best ever season in terms of goal-scoring, having netted 26 goals in 49 appearances for the Reds. He not only finished his campaign with a Premier League Golden Boot but also earned a Champions League medal after Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was also named in the PFA Team of the Year and was nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for his contribution to Jurgen Klopp's side.

A decisive performance in the African Cup of Nations this summer could greatly influence his rankings in the Ballon d’Or.

#4 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (25/1)

Chelsea v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

Raheem Sterling has shed his 'potential-wonderkid' status in the last two seasons and has evolved into one of the best attacking players in the Premier League. According to bookmakers, the England international stands at a 25/1 in the Ballon d'Or odds, same as Sadio Mane.

The winger has 25 goals and 18 assists to his name in all competitions and helped his team to an unprecedented domestic treble at the end of the season. His spectacular exploits for Manchester City will make it difficult for voters to overlook him in the voting process and he could find himself ranked higher than ever before in the upcoming Ballon d'Or.

Despite Manchester City's domestic treble glory, the fact remains that they could not prove themselves in the stage that has been deemed crucial for the Ballon d'Or: the Champions League.

This, coupled with heavy competition from players who have better numbers and a higher ranking in the Champions League, will surely work against Sterling when the voting process begins.

