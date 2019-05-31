Ballon d'Or 2019: Four favourites to finish in the top three this year

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

With the Champions League final right around the corner, we are only left with a few hours before the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Together with some of the fiercest battles and unlikeliest comebacks, the season has witnessed a string of scintillating performances across Europe's top five leagues. While the year is only at its half-way mark, much of these performances will play a key role in deciding who will take home the prestigious Ballon d'Or this year.

As predictions for this year’s winner are mounting up, we will, instead, take a look at some eye-catching prospects who could end up in the Ballon d’Or podium. Last year, Luka Modric ended the decade-long Messi-Ronaldo duopoly over the individual award by winning it for his performances in the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. He was followed by former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the top three.

The decision to snub Messi from the podium stirred up much controversy and was further intensified by his fifth-placed finish behind Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe.

This year, the podium is bound to see some changes with regulars like Ronaldo possibly set to finish outside the top three for the first time in years. This article takes a look at four players across Europe who could finish in the Ballon d’Or top three this year.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterlin has been a hero at Manchester City.

If there's one player who has embodied an organic evolution in the last two seasons, it's Raheem Sterling. The forward has had a breathtaking season for Manchester City, proving many of his critics wrong with his spectacular displays throughout the campaign.

The England international played a decisive role in the club's brilliant domestic season, having helped the club to an unprecedented domestic treble win with the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup all on the Etihad's trophy cabinet.

The 24-year-old netted 17 goals in the English top flight and five in the Champions League this term. His heroics has earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards as well as a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

While City's failure in the Champions League could hamper his chances in the voting process, the former Liverpool star is expected to continue his fine form for the rest of the year, a prospect that could just be enough for a top-three finish.

