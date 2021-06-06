Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - June 2021

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is heating up. With all the major domestic leagues and European competitions like the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coming to an end, the focus will now shift to Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021. (if the tournament goes ahead)

Regular suspects Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi feature on this list, but they are not the top favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Some stupendous individual displays by various players around the world could see the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or award broken this year.

Ballon d'Or 2021 could be decided on fine margins

With many players having stunning individual campaigns, the Ballon d'Or award could be decided on fine margins. Performances over the next few months could decide who walks away with the prestigious individual prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo might be at number 5 right now, but after a month of Euro 2020 action, he could well be much higher on the list. The Juventus superstar had another stunning individual season, but could not inspire the Old Lady to a league title or the Champions League trophy.

Winner of the Serie A top scorer award, Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to guide Portugal to glory at Euro 2020 and break a few other records in the process. Portugal have a very strong squad and the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will need a strong performance to claim this prestigious individual prize once again.

#4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)

Lionel Messi has had a stunning 2021, but the failure of Barcelona to win La Liga and make a deep run in the Champions League could cost the Argentine a shot at the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Argentina, along with Brazil, are the favorites to win Copa America 2021, but with a lot of doubt about the tournament going ahead, Lionel Messi might not get a chance to win a major international trophy.

The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see where he will be playing next season.

