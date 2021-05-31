N'Golo Kante is currently one of the best footballers in the world game, and has solidified the claim with exceptional performances in the last few months. The Frenchman has the ability to cover every single blade of grass and can outrun opponents over the full length of the 90 minutes.

This was evident in the Champions League final, as N'Golo Kante was a massive part of the reason why Manchester City managed only a single shot on target. He has an abundance of energy along with tremendous talent, and has backed it up with 5 of football's biggest trophies in the last 6 years.

2014. Debut in Ligue1 with Caen.



2015. Joins Leicester for €9m.



2016. Premier League winner with Leicester.



2017. Premier League winner with Chelsea.



2018. World Cup winner with France.



2019. Europa League winner with Chelsea.



2021. UCL winner with Chelsea.



The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade in football. Hosted by French football, the upcoming awards ceremony may see a Frenchman take the award for the first time in 23 years.

Without further ado, here are 5 reasons why N'Golo Kante could win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#5 N'Golo Kante is back to his best form under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel and N'Golo Kante

After a slow start to the season under Frank Lampard, N'Golo Kante has rediscovered his best form since the ingenious appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

One of the primary reasons for Chelsea's revival in form in the second half of the season has been Kante's return to form. The Frenchman seemed to struggle in Frank Lampard's 4-3-3 system but looks at home in Tuchel's system of two deep-lying playmakers.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival gave Chelsea a new lease of life, and the former PSG man has effectively used Chelsea's world-class defensive reserves. With two of the best fullbacks in Premier League football, along with talents like Mount, Havertz and Werner at their disposal, Chelsea have been able to lay emphasis on a solid defensive structure.

The Blues' have benefited tremendously from Tuchel's system of three central defenders, supported by two holding midfielders.

Kante failed to get going as the central midfielder in Lampard's flat midfield three, but finds himself in his preferred defensive midfield role under Thomas Tuchel.

#4 Has everyone's respect in the footballing world

N'Golo Kante and John Terry

The Frenchman is one of the most adored players in the footballing world and has received the love and adoration of fans and players alike.

Paul Pogba spoke about his French teammate in an interview,

"You've got to love him (Kante), you cannot hate him, it is not possible."

The winner of every year's Ballon D'Or is elected through voting by reputed journalists.

Each FIFA nation gets to post one ballot each, which is decided by the football journalists of the country. Players are ranked from one to five; with six points for first place, four for second, three for third place, and so on.

N'Golo Kante commands enormous respect from the footballing fraternity and is one of the most humble and down-to-earth footballers. This will play a massive role in deciding who wins the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

