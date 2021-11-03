Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - November 2021

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is quite different to recent ones because there are a lot of strong contenders this year. The award was cancelled in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is set to return this year and there's no predicting which way this one's going to go.

The Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi rivalry has dominated the Ballon d'Or in recent times

For many years, we've seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the most prestigious individual prize in football. They have also been able to put clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

But this time around, there are plenty of worthy contenders. It's been a year packed with top quality footballing action. After the 2020-21 season came to a close, we had the Euros and the Copa America during the summer.

We have been catapulted right back into the thick of things again with the 2021-22 season kicking off shortly after. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Honourable mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo are two top performers who might stop just short of getting into the top five this year. Kante ended the 2020-21 season on a high, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph. However, a disappointing outing at Euro 2020 and subsequent injury issues have limited his chances.

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet despite being 36-years-old, a lack of major trophies have hurt him in the Ballon d'Or race this term.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

When Liverpool had to play the majority of the 2020-21 season amid mounting injury concerns, it was Mohamed Salah who carried them on his shoulders. The Egyptian international's exploits were important to Liverpool finishing in the top four and qualifying for the 2021-22 Champions League.

He scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders in the 2020-21 season. But what has reeled Salah back into the Ballon d'Or conversation is the sublime form he has showcased so far this term.

Salah has scored a whopping 15 goals and provided six assists in just 13 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season thus far. If the Ballon d'Or was given purely on current form, you wouldn't need to look any further than the 'Egyptian king'.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah is currently the best rated player in the big-5 European leagues for the past three months. #awlive [cies] 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah is currently the best rated player in the big-5 European leagues for the past three months. #awlive [cies] https://t.co/gfR6nTLQfW

#4 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is presented with La Liga Player of the Month award

Karim Benzema is yet another player who has improved his credentials in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race in recent months. The Real Madrid striker has been incredible in the 2021-22 season so far and looks like a man on a mission this term.

He proved that calling him back into the international side was the right decision by scoring four goals in four appearances for France at Euro 2020. The 33-year-old then scored a goal each in the semi-finals and finals of the UEFA Nations League as France won the title.

He has also been in spectacular form this term, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. Despite not exactly being in the conversation until the summer, Benzema could yet make the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Thierry Henry: "Is Salah the best player in the Premier League right now? Yes, that's obvious. But when you compare the current forms of the best players, I place Benzema at the top. I can't ignore what he's doing for Real Madrid and France." @diarioas 🎙| Thierry Henry: "Is Salah the best player in the Premier League right now? Yes, that's obvious. But when you compare the current forms of the best players, I place Benzema at the top. I can't ignore what he's doing for Real Madrid and France." @diarioas https://t.co/7McgnzAs8c

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith