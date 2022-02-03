Ballon d'Or 2022: Ranking the top 5 favourites - February 2022

The Ballon d'Or is, without doubt, the most prestigious individual prize in football. It is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer over the course of a calendar year.

Lionel Messi won a record seventh Ballon d'Or last year. He beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema to the award. It was an open race and it was difficult to ascertain which way it was going to go.

The Ballon d'Or is decided on the basis of a combination of votes from national team captains, coaches and media representatives. Just like last year, there are plenty of players right now who are in sublime form who could go onto make this a defining year in their career.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. might just be the most improved attacker in all of Europe this season. We've all known him as a mercurial winger with immense potential. He has always shown that he has the ability to produce moments of magic but the Brazilian was nowhere near being clinical enough in the past.

But the 21 year old has now doubled down on his strengths and has been on fire this season. His incredible footwork has improved but perhaps the most enhanced bit of his game is his finishing.

Prior to this season, Vinicius had scored 28 goals and provided 28 assists in 172 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. He has already scored 15 goals this term and provided 10 assists in 10 appearances.

If Vinicius Jr. can kick on like this, win the La Liga title with Real Madrid, enjoy deep runs in the Champions League and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he might just win the Ballon d'Or.

𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐘! | Vinicius Jr in La Liga this season:• 12 goals (2nd).• 6 assists (4th).• 3.5 dribbles per 90 (1st).• 2.1 chances created per 90 (8th).• 6 nutmegs (1st).• 12.2 progressive carries (1st).• 3.9 carries into final 3rd (1st).𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐘! 📊| Vinicius Jr in La Liga this season:• 12 goals (2nd).• 6 assists (4th).• 3.5 dribbles per 90 (1st).• 2.1 chances created per 90 (8th). • 6 nutmegs (1st).• 12.2 progressive carries (1st).• 3.9 carries into final 3rd (1st).𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐘! https://t.co/KP88ipbyPj

#4 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema may have turned 34 years old but he is playing some of the best football of his career. The Frenchman has been a force to be reckoned with alongside Vinicius Jr. this season.

Benzema is one of the most well-rounded strikers of his generation. He has had no trouble playing a supporting role to the various superstars he rubbed shoulders with during is stay at Real Madrid.

Benzema contributed lavishly to Los Blancos' form in the first half of the 2021-22 season. He has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this term. With those kind of numbers, Benzema is definitely an early favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Karim Benzema: "If I'm already a legend? (laughs) I try and I write my story, whether in the French team or at Real Madrid.” @telefoot_TF1 🎙| Karim Benzema: "If I'm already a legend? (laughs) I try and I write my story, whether in the French team or at Real Madrid.” @telefoot_TF1 https://t.co/JhuQNctOeD

