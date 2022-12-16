Ballon d'Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - December 2022

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. The award is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer in a single season. The winner of the Ballon d'Or is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022. It hasn't been long since he picked up the award, but the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or is already heating up. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup drawing to a close soon, some players have already laid an early marker on the coveted prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (France/Atletico Madrid)

The sheer impact that Kylian Mbappe has had for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is the talk of the town. As a result, Antoine Griezmann's contributions are going relatively unnoticed. Griezmann has been the glue to this side and without him, everything falls apart.

Griezmann has provided three assists in six appearances in the tournament so far. The 31-year-old, who has now joined Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis, has been in pretty good form in the 2022-23 season as well.

In 21 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos, Griezmann has scored six goals and provided five assists.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Despite Brazil being tipped to be the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar Jr.'s journey in Qatar has ended in heartbreak. He did a pretty good job in the tournament, scoring two goals and providing one assist in three appearances.

He has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain this term and has started the season on a brilliant note. The Brazilian forward has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this campaign.

#3 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland played no part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but his exploits for Manchester City might just be enough to propel him to his first Ballon d'Or. Haaland joined City this summer and has had a massive impact at his new club.

The 22-year-old is arguably the best striker in the world right now and he has been scoring goals for fun. Haaland has scored 23 goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this term.

Now that he has been able to relax and recuperate during the World Cup break, he is expected to return to the fray hungrier than ever before.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is widely viewed as the crown prince of football. His performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup underline this notion. Mbappe is one of the favorites to win both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in the tournament.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in six appearances at the World Cup so far. He has been France's standout performer and they will rely on his ability to produce moments of magic when they lock horns with Argentina in the final.

He has also been in spectacular form for PSG this term. In 20 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians so far in the 2022-23 season, Mbappe has scored 19 goals and provided five assists. The French forward will once again be a top contender in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has been turning back the clock this season and at the age of 35, he is having the best World Cup of his life. Messi's exploits have taken Argentina to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he has been a man on a mission in Qatar.

In six appearances in the tournament so far, the 35-year-old has scored five goals and provided three assists. He's been in sublime form for PSG so far this season as well, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

If he kicks on in this fashion, Messi could very likely end up with his eighth Ballon d'Or.

