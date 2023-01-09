Ballon d'Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - January 2023

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in the world of football. It is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing player in a single season. The winner is chosen via a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now behind us, the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or is well and truly on. The performances at football's showpiece event will have a massive impact on the outcome of the race for football's most coveted individual prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

#5 Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior would perhaps have liked to have produced the goods on a more consistent basis for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nevertheless, he showed plenty of quality during the Selecao's run to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Vinicius has been in fine form for Real Madrid this term as well, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances so far. He has been Carlo Ancelotti's go-to man in attack. The 23-year-old has already added the UEFA Super Cup to his trophy cabinet this season.

Real Madrid are league leaders and are still in the Champions League. Vinicius is starting to become a mainstay in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar has said on multiple occasions that he is unlikely to be around for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As such, his dreams of winning football's top prize seems to have died with Brazil's quarter-final exit in Qatar. The 30-year-old struggled for fitness in the tournament and was not exactly at his best.

Regardless, Neymar is a huge player in the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in just 21 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this campaign.

#3 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

The Norwegian goal machine was missed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Erling Haaland is arguably the finest out-and-out striker on the planet right now and it's a pity that Norway failed to qualify for the tournament. Haaland has been tearing it up in the Premier League for his new club Manchester City.

He sat back and recuperated during the World Cup break and with club football resuming, Haaland is back and looking lethal as ever. In 22 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Haaland has scored 27 goals and provided three assists.

The Norwegian marksman is a serious contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or despite not having played at the World Cup. That is mighty impressive.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe gave it his all in France's quest to win a second successive World Cup. The man even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina and yet went home with a silver medal around his neck and had to be content with a close-up view of the World Cup trophy.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and provided two assists for France in Qatar. Mbappe is on his way to becoming a legend of the sport if he is not one already. His form has been no different at club level.

In 22 appearances in all competitions for PSG, Mbappe has scored 20 goals and provided five assists. Mbappe is certain to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. But is it going to happen this year? We'll have to wait and see.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has completed football. He was a one-man wrecking crew at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals and providing three assists for La Albiceleste in their triumphant run in the tournament.

Messi's return to form has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has sprang back into life in his sophomore season at Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old has been at his playmaking best and has also managed to find the back of the net on a consistent basis for both club and country.

Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season. It certainly looks like a record-bettering eighth Ballon d'Or could be on the way for Messi.

