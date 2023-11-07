Ballon d'Or 2024: Ranking the top 5 favourites - November 2023

Lionel Messi was awarded a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or last week. The 36-year-old guided Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 triumph last term.

Erling Haaland finished second and Kylian Mbappe completed the Ballon d'Or podium. With that wrapped up, it's time to shift our focus to the 2024 Ballon d'Or race. Several players have got off to a great start to the 2023-24 season and left an early marker on football's most coveted individual prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five early favourites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or (November 2023).

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Any concerns over a potential decline in Mohamed Salah's performance levels have been laid to rest in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has been in the thick of things for Liverpool in the new campaign and the Reds have enjoyed a return to form after a dismal outing last term.

Salah can't seem to stop making goal contributions every time he is on the pitch. He has been Liverpool's most effective attacker so far this season. The iconic Egyptian winger has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

He seems to be on course to have yet another productive campaign and is one of the top early contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr v Al-Khaleej - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was hardly expected to become relevant again in the Ballon d'Or conversation once he copped a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January earlier this year.

But the five-time winner of the prestigious honour has made a career out of defying odds and silencing his critics and he is doing just that again this season. Ronaldo has been in excellent goalscoring form for Al-Nassr and Portugal of late.

If he can keep this up, expect to see the Portuguese icon be a part of the Ballon d'Or conversation over the upcoming months. He has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nassr so far in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

A section of football fans believe that Erling Haaland should have pipped Messi to the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The almost uncontainable Norwegian marksman scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season.

Suffice it to say, he was the centre-piece of this great City side as they won the treble last term. It's now time to put his disappointment at losing out on the Ballon d'Or behind him and work towards making a strong case for next year. So far, that's exactly how he has gone about his business this term.

Haaland has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

APTOPOIX Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Having gone trophyless all his career, Harry Kane fetched himself a great opportunity to alter his fortunes by joining Bayern Munich this summer. The English striker's quality has never been in question but he has now finally found himself playing for one of the most successful clubs on the planet.

Kane also seems to be on a mission to give it his all to make his debut campaign in Bavaria a memorable one. The 30-year-old has been Bayern's best player in the early stages of the 2023-24 season.

In 14 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Kane has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Jude Bellingham rocked up at Real Madrid this summer as their second-most expensive signing of all time at €103 million. While the young English midfielder was tipped to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu, nobody expected him to have the kind of impact he has already had at the club in his early days there.

Even better, Bellingham has been playing in a new position for Real Madrid and thriving there. He has become their main goalscoring outlet and has already scored several winning goals for his side, including a match-winning brace against arch-rivals Barcelona on October 28.

Bellingham has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this season.