Ballon d'Or 2026: Ranking the top 5 favourites - October 2025

The Ballon d'Or award is one of the most prestigious individual prizes in football. The 2025 edition saw PSG and France superstar Ousmane Dembele deservedly winning the award thanks to his wonderful exploits with club and country in the previous season.

With the 2026 European football season well and truly underway, there have already been some strong early indications as to who will be fighting it out for the top prize in close to a year.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could play a major role in deciding next year's Ballon d'Or winner

With 2026 being a World Cup year, the Ballon d'Or winner could well be given to the standout performer in the showpiece event scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 next year.

However, early-season performances and trophies won at the club level, especially the League and UEFA Champions League titles, will also have a major say in who will win the Ballon d'Or next year.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 5 favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award:

#5 Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Source: Getty

Erling Haaland has been in tremendous form for both Manchester City and Norway. Undoubtedly one of the best 'number 9s' of this generation, Haaland has almost single-handedly shouldered the goalscoring burden for Pep Guardiola's side this season, and has scored nine goals in seven Premier League games so far.

Supremely quick and an elite finisher, Haaland can punish the slightest of mistakes from defenders and will be looking to improve upon the 26th position he achieved in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The only thing that could hold him back in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or prize is Manchester City's indifferent form this season and Norway's chances in the FIFA World Cup next year.

Should Haaland be able to win some major trophies with either club/country in the next 12 months, he will definitely be in with a great shout to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

#4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

Still only 18, Barcelona and Spain superstar Lamine Yamal will definitely be among the top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award if he manages to stay fit. One of the best wingers in world football already, Yamal finished in the second position and narrowly lost out on winning the prestigious individual award to Ousmane Dembele in 2025.

The left-footed winger shares many similarities with Lionel Messi and will be looking to emulate the Barcelona legend and become a multiple Ballon d'Or award winner in his career.

One of the first names on the team sheet for both Barcelona and Spain, the 2025-2026 season could ultimately cement his legacy as one of the greatest players of this generation.

#3 Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France)

Pafos FC - FC Bayern - Source: Getty

One of the most in-form players in world football at the moment, Michael Olise has become an integral part of both Bayern Munich and the France national team squads.

Predominantly playing as a right winger, Olise's technique, dribbling skills, and his eye for a defence-splitting pass have quickly transformed him into one of the most dangerous attacking players in European football this season.

Still only 23, and heading into the peak of his career, Olise will be looking to play a starring role for both Bayern Munich and France in the coming months. The Frenchman seems to have adapted well to Vincent Kompany's demands at Bayern Munich and it will be interesting to see if he is capable of sustaining his brilliant form throughout the season.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Pafos FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

Harry Kane is putting up some frightening numbers at Bayern Munich, and it is becoming more and more difficult to ignore him in the conversation for the best players in the world.

The England captain has scored an incredible 16 goals in 9 appearances so far for Bayern Munich this season and is showing no signs of slowing down. Not only is the 32-year-old star a supreme finisher, he has also become an excellent playmaker and creates plenty of chances for his teammates as well.

A complete forward at the peak of his game, Harry Kane even spoke about his Ballon d'Or ambitions recently in an interview with The Guardian:

“Obviously, I would love to win the Ballon d’Or. Essentially it is a team trophy that the best individual from that team wins so no matter how you do in a season unless you win the biggest competitions it is going to be a Champions League winner or a World Cup winner this time around.

"Especially when you are this early in the season it is impossible to talk about it. I would love to win it for sure, it would be an accumulation of doing something great individually and as a team. It would be almost the perfect season. The opportunity is there when you are playing at a club like Bayern - who are always one of the favourites to win the Champions League. With England we are going to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup.”

Kane will be hoping to become the first Englishman after Michael Owen in 2001 to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2026.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France)

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Long touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Kylian Mbappe looks like he could fulfill his destiny this season. The Frenchman has started the season in breathtaking form and is undoubtedly the star man in a team full of superstars at Real Madrid.

With 14 goals and 2 assists in 10 games for Los Blancos so far, Mbappe has led the line admirably for Xabi Alonso's side and has looked back to his best after a slightly indifferent first season (by his own high standards) in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are always in contention for the biggest trophies and a star role in the UEFA Champions League could very well make the Frenchman a front-runner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

Mbappe also always seems to be at his best during the World Cup and the 2018 World Champion will be determined to make a mark once again in football's biggest competition next year.

