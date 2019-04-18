Ballon d'Or: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo may not win the award again

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in the history of football. Along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has dominated world football for more than a decade.

For over ten years, the Portuguese star has amazed us with his brilliance on the pitch and he still continues to do so with his goalscoring abilities. It is a no brainer that a player like Ronaldo plays the most pivotal role, as evident with Juventus this season.

In his career, he has won 5 Ballon d’Ors and won every coveted trophy during his tenure with Real Madrid and Manchester United. It goes without saying that we can never rule out a player like Ronaldo, who has continuously proved his critics wrong throughout his career. Ronaldo can again prove his naysayers wrong to win his 6th Ballon d'Or.

But let us take a look at four reasons why the Portuguese star may not win the Ballon d'Or ever again:

#4 Trophies with Juventus

This may seem like a poor judgment considering Juventus still holds a 17 point lead at the top of the Serie A table. It will take a miracle to stop the Bianconeri from winning the Serie A and even that may not be enough. But is that enough for Ronaldo to win a Ballon d'Or?

Before Ronaldo arrived at Juventus, the Old Lady won seven consecutive Serie A titles from 2011/12. It is obvious that Ronaldo was brought in to boost their chances in the Champions League- the 'challenge' Ronaldo spoke of was never dominating the Italian top flight but fulfilling the Bianconeri's dream to conquer Europe.

The Bianconeri probably had the best chance to win the Champions League this year and they were rightly touted as favorites early in the competition. Heavyweights like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSG were all knocked out in Round of 16 stages but the Bianconeri failed to capitalize on their chance.

Now, Juventus' rearguard will need some changes as Chiellini and Bonucci are in their 30s and Barzagli will hang up his boots at the end of the season. In the midfield, Pjanic is not enough to dominate in the Champions League whereas Dybala finds himself out of order in the attack.

Even Ronaldo will turn 35 next season, which brings us to our next point.

