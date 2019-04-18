×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d'Or: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo may not win the award again

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:28 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg.
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in the history of football. Along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has dominated world football for more than a decade.

For over ten years, the Portuguese star has amazed us with his brilliance on the pitch and he still continues to do so with his goalscoring abilities. It is a no brainer that a player like Ronaldo plays the most pivotal role, as evident with Juventus this season.

In his career, he has won 5 Ballon d’Ors and won every coveted trophy during his tenure with Real Madrid and Manchester United. It goes without saying that we can never rule out a player like Ronaldo, who has continuously proved his critics wrong throughout his career. Ronaldo can again prove his naysayers wrong to win his 6th Ballon d'Or.

But let us take a look at four reasons why the Portuguese star may not win the Ballon d'Or ever again:

#4 Trophies with Juventus

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg.
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg.

This may seem like a poor judgment considering Juventus still holds a 17 point lead at the top of the Serie A table. It will take a miracle to stop the Bianconeri from winning the Serie A and even that may not be enough. But is that enough for Ronaldo to win a Ballon d'Or?

Before Ronaldo arrived at Juventus, the Old Lady won seven consecutive Serie A titles from 2011/12. It is obvious that Ronaldo was brought in to boost their chances in the Champions League- the 'challenge' Ronaldo spoke of was never dominating the Italian top flight but fulfilling the Bianconeri's dream to conquer Europe.

The Bianconeri probably had the best chance to win the Champions League this year and they were rightly touted as favorites early in the competition. Heavyweights like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSG were all knocked out in Round of 16 stages but the Bianconeri failed to capitalize on their chance.

Now, Juventus' rearguard will need some changes as Chiellini and Bonucci are in their 30s and Barzagli will hang up his boots at the end of the season. In the midfield, Pjanic is not enough to dominate in the Champions League whereas Dybala finds himself out of order in the attack.

Even Ronaldo will turn 35 next season, which brings us to our next point.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
Advertisement
5 Reasons why Juventus may not win the Champions League this season 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi is already the firm favourite to win the award
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or: April 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi in the Champions League and international tournaments
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end up with over 700 goals in their club careers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us