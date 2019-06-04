×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d’Or News: Former Barcelona star picks Van Dijk over Messi to win the Ballon d’Or

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
161   //    04 Jun 2019, 10:14 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has backed Virgil van Dijk to win this year's Ballon d’Or, ahead of Lionel Messi.

In case you didn’t know….

Van Dijk had a stellar campaign for Liverpool, with the centre-back playing a key role as the Reds won their sixth European Cup/Champions League trophy. The Dutch international was a rock at the heart of Liverpool's defense throughout the season.

The way he handled Messi in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final helped Liverpool immensely to mastermind the historic comeback. The Dutchman also kept Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur quiet in the final in Madrid last weekend.

However, when asked about the Ballon d’Or favourites, Van Dijk was modest in his answer, choosing Messi ahead of himself.

"I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d'Or.
"So I'm not thinking of that. But if I win, I'll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he's in the final or not."

On the other hand, despite enduring a terrible finish to the season, Messi had a stellar campaign in terms of personal achievements. The Barcelona skipper won his sixth European Golden Shoe with 36 goals in La Liga, thereby securing the league title in the process.

The heart of the matter

When asked who sould win the Ballon d’Or this year, Koeman picked Van Dijk, with the former Barcelona star insisting that it is the "best time ever" to hand the accolade to a defender.

“Van Dijk deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.
Advertisement
"It's usually handed to players who make or create decisive goals, but if there ever is a time to give it to a defender, it is now."

What’s next?

Van Dijk and Netherlands will take on England in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on 6th of June.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Greatest Footballers of All Time Ronald Koeman
Advertisement
Ballon d’Or 2019 News: Virgil van Dijk picks Lionel Messi ahead of him for Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virgil Van Dijk should win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2019: 5 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk should win the award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: 4 favourites to lift the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the 3 favourites after the Champions League final
RELATED STORY
3 events that could help Virgil van Dijk win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will still win the Ballon d'Or after Barcelona's Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should win the Ballon d'Or this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us