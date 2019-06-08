Ballon d’Or news: Kaka reveals his favourite for this year

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Former Milan star Kaka has picked Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to go on and win this year’s Ballon d’Or. According to the former Brazil international, it is the perfect time to “reward” a defender with the most coveted individual award in world football.

In case you didn’t know….

Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed the best season of his career as the giant defender played a huge role in Liverpool’s Champions League glory. The Dutch international was rewarded with the Man of the Match award in the final after helping Liverpool to keep a clean sheet and kept Harry Kane quite for throughout the 90 minutes.

Although, when asked about to reflect on this year’s Ballon d’Or favourites after the final at Madrid, the defender backed Lionel Messi for the most prestigious individual award.

“I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d'Or," van Dijk claimed.

"So I'm not thinking of that. But if I win, I'll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he's in the final or not."

However, van Dijk didn’t do any harm to his odds after making it to another final, as the defender will have now the tough task of stopping Cristiano Ronaldo in the final of UEFA Nations League.

The heart of the matter…

Speaking to Sky Italia, Kaka has picked Virgil van Dijk ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to win the Ballon d’Or.

"We will see what happens in the future. Would I give the Ballon d’Or to Virgil van Dijk? I had some discussions talking about it with friends and with my brother and the name we chose is really his," he said.

"He had a great season in the Premier League and won the Champions League playing in a crazy way.”

"We’ll see what the judges will decide but it’s time to reward a defender," he added.

What’s Next?

Virgil van Dijk and Netherlands will face Portugal next in the final of UEFA Nations League on the 9th of June.