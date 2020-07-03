Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - July 2020

We take a look at the 10 leading contenders for the 2020 Ballon d'Or as things stand.

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, having won it for a record sixth time in December 2019.

Vishal Subramanian

The race for the 2020 Ballon d'Or looks set to intensify in the coming months

The 2019-20 European football season has been one of the most dramatic campaigns in the modern era due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, with most of the major leagues resuming after a three months hiatus, the race for the 2020 Ballon d'Or is set to heat up in the coming months.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious personal accolade in the history of the sport, the Ballon d'Or is a France Football showpiece and is decided by a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches in world football.

Evolution of the Ballon d'Or over the years

Since the inception of the Ballon d'Or in 1956, some of the most decorated players in history have been recipients to the award. On the contrary, a handful of them have also missed out on the prize, as the Ballon d'Or was limited to European footballers till 1995.

In December 2019, Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of the game to win the Ballon d'Or six times, a staggering achievement even for a player of his stature. The diminutive Argentine pipped Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to the award and created a piece of history that could take some beating.

Half the year has passed and with the current campaign drawing to a dramatic climax, here are the Ballon d'Or power rankings for the month of July.

#10 Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Sadio Mane looks well placed to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or once again

Sadio Mane makes his way into the top 10, as he continues to cement his status as one of the most efficient attackers in world football. The Senegalese hitman has been in sublime form for Liverpool this season and made several noteworthy contributions, as the Reds broke their 30 years wait for a Premier League title in some style.

With 17 goals and eights assists across all competitions, Mane has produced matchwinning moments aplenty and looks set to finish the season strongly.

In 2019, the 29-year-old placed fourth in the Ballon d'Or, as the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah completed the rest of the top-five.

The explosive winger is set to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or once again and is unlikely to be the only Liverpool player on the list.

#9 Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller is an unlikely contender for the Ballon d'Or as things stand

Thomas Muller has rolled back the years and enjoyed a stunning Bundesliga campaign with Bayern Munich. The German was cast aside by former manager Niko Kovac, as he looked set to leave the club in the early days of the season.

However, since the appointment of Hansi Flick, Muller has been an indispensable member of Bayern Munich's title-winning side and made a name for himself as the assist king of the Bundesliga.

No-one has more assists in a single Bundesliga season than Thomas Muller in 2019/20 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KGgpNHCqDK — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 27, 2020

The 30-year-old also recorded 21 assists in the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign, eclipsing Kevin de Bruyne's record of 20 in the 2014-15 campaign for Wolfsburg. Additionally, Muller has also scored 12 goals in all competitions to date, making him one of the most productive players in all of Europe.

With the DFB Pokal final and the business end of the Champions League season coming up, Muller could be in contention for the Ballon d'Or if he carries on performing like this.

#8 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has been in stunning form for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe's astronomical rise has continued this season, as the Frenchman spearheaded PSG's title charge. Alongside new signing Mauro Icardi and Brazilian superstar Neymar, Mbappe produced several defining moments for Thomas Tuchel's side before the enforced break.

In 34 appearances across all competitions, Mbappe has notched up a stunning tally of 30 goals and nine assists and looks set to play a starring role for his side in the Champions League.

Danny Ings and Kylian Mbappé have scored the most goals in Europe's top five leagues this season without taking a single penalty.



And one of them already has a Golden Boot for their efforts. pic.twitter.com/IgMaMtg2wb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 29, 2020

Mbappe is already a World Cup winner and has also won four league titles in France at the tender age of 21. The youngster looks set to dominate world football for a decade and looks well placed to win the Ballon d'Or several times in his career, provided he carries on performing like this.

PSG's premature coronation and the suspension of Ligue 1 could, however, prove to be detrimental to his Ballon d'Or hopes this year. The French top-flight was suspended in April, meaning Mbappe and the rest of the Ligue 1 stars will have fewer games to showcase their talents on the grandest stage.

#7 Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has not been in the Ballon d'Or picture since moving to PSG

Much like his teammate Kylian Mbappe, Neymar has been one of the standout players in world football this season. The Mercurial Brazilian was linked with a controversial return to former club Barcelona last summer, but the move failed to materialize to due a variety of reasons.

Although the 28-year-old's season has been blighted by injuries, he produced the goods consistently whenever he took to the pitch and dazzled fans across the world with his skills on the ball.

Before the break, Neymar notched up 19 goals and eight assists in just over 1600 minutes of football, which amounts to a goal contribution every 61 minutes. The underlying numbers behind the former Barcelona star's season make him one of the leading contenders for the 2020 Ballon d'Or.

Neymar could yet add to his tally this season, as PSG prepare for the knockout stages of the Champions League in August.

#6 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2019

Virgil van Dijk has been an ever-present in Liverpool's historic Premier League title triumph and is on his way to cementing his status as one of the best defenders in the modern era. The Dutchman was pipped to the 2019 Ballon d'Or by Lionel Messi but is expected to be in contention again, as he continues to enhance his growing reputation.

Aside from his defensive dominance, the 28-year-old has also developed a knack of scoring important goals for the Merseyside giants. Having previously netted against Everton and Bayern Munich, Van Dijk got his name on the scoresheet against Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

The Netherlands captain has already added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup to his trophy cabinet this season and looks set to get his hands on the Premier League trophy later this month.

Van Dijk will be aiming to become the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to win the Ballon d'Or and it remains to be seen if he gets his hands on the prized accolade.

