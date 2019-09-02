Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: September 2019

Who's going to win the Ballon d'Or this time?

It's September and the new season has begun all across Europe and the pure joy of watching football every weekend remains unmatched. Club level action will take a backseat now for 2 weeks as players go off on international duty after 4 highly entertaining gameweeks.

Well, one of the most important things in football is to win trophies. Silverware offers a measurement of one's talents more than anything else. As such, all kinds of honours in football are coveted. As for the cream of the crop, nothing beats bringing home the prize for being the best footballer in the world - the Ballon d'Or.

Around 15 players are in the race for football's most talked-about prize. However, realistically only as many as 3 of them stand a chance right now. The performances during the month of August has been analyzed in order to create this ranking and without further ado, here are the top 10.

#10 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe got himself into the reckoning for the top honour in football by going out on a high in the 2018-19 season. However, the youngster's latter half of the year hasn't worked out well at all. After spending 2 months on vacation which caused him to plummet in the rankings, Mbappe sustained a muscle tear in PSG's game against Toulouse.

Mbappe had started off the season decently and had scored a goal and registered an assist before picking up the unfortunate injury. Both of them came in PSG's season opener against Nimes and he was also the man of the match.

The Frenchman is expected to return towards the end of the month but is likely to miss Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League fixture against Real Madrid. That being said, there is no doubt that Mbappe will be PSG's main man this season given all the bad rep Neymar has been able to garner thanks to his summertime antics so far.

We expect Mbappe to make a climb back to the top spots in no time once he is back.

